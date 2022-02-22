New directors elected to Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association board

Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association (DSBIA) has some new board directors, following an election held during the organization’s annual general meeting on Feb. 18.

Each director owns a business or property in Surrey’s downtown core.

The 20 board consists of 11 new members and nine returning for the second year of their two-year term.

The new board members are Austin Zhang (Westland Living), Brad Howard (PCI), Harp Khela (Allure Ventures), Louis Maurice De Jaeger (Métis Nation BC), Melanie Adamczewski (Urban Systems), Michael Johanson (Arbour Memorial, Avalon), Mike Nielson (Sprite Multimedia Systems), Nissar Dalal (Prospera), Monica Vanderzalm (Eurocan Industries), Shirley Samujh-Dayal (Coast Mountain Bus Company) and Soleman Hashmi (Hashmi Law).

“We are pleased to welcome such an outstanding group of new board members and thank the incumbent members for their ongoing commitment to Surrey’s downtown core,” stated Elizabeth Model, CEO of the BIA.

“This is an incredibly exciting time in the downtown as businesses across British Columbia and Canada continue to see the positive momentum of the region and investment remains strong across commercial, residential and academic institutional projects. Downtown Surrey is experiencing unprecedented growth and business leaders across the province are looking at Surrey as a key location for their future expansion.”

DSBIA directors with one year remaining on their term are Charan Sethi (Tien Sher Homes), James Stewart (Hamilton Duncan), Joanne Curry (Simon Fraser University), Larry Fisher (Lark Group), Randal Dhaliwal (FASKEN), Chris Gardner (ICBA), Sonny Janda (Janda Group), Kathrin Matadeen (TD) and Perminder Tung (King George (Surrey) Holdings, LK Law).