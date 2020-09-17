(Delta Chamber of Commerce photo)

New categories announced for Delta Chamber’s Hats Off to Excellence Awards

Nominations close for two new apprentice categories on Oct. 15; other categories close on Sept. 18

The Delta Chamber of Commerce has announced two new categories for this year’s Hats Off to Excellence Awards.

Since 1951, the Delta Chamber of Commerce has recognized the best and most outstanding citizens and businesspersons in private and public sector companies at its annual awards gala.

Honourees are chosen based on criteria including professional accomplishments, influence and business community involvement.

New this year are the “Above and Beyond” Apprentice of the Year and Apprentice Sponsor of the Year categories.

The Apprentice of the Year award will recognize a registered ITA apprentice who has gone “above and beyond” during their apprenticeship.

Examples of going above and beyond include taking ownership of their apprenticeship journey and engaging with their employer to seek guidance and full scope of trade training, continuously looking for opportunities to upgrade or add to their skillset or knowledge, championing of safety and anti-bullying in the workplace, engaging in trades networking groups, showing enthusiasm for trades via social media, participates in events to promote the trades, entry into school trades and/or apprentice competitions, and/or doing general volunteer work.

Nominees must be currently reporting hours and/or undertaking training at an ITA recognized training institution.

The Apprentice Sponsor of the Year award recognizes an individual or company who has gone “above and beyond” as an apprentice sponsor.

Examples of going above and beyond include having a consistent history of sponsoring apprentices, championing the value of a Red Seal or certification and encouraging apprentices to complete their apprenticeship training, providing full scope of trade training in line with ITA’s program standards, being involved in industry groups that promote apprenticeship, fostering a connection to the local school district to promote trades as a career to youth, having ongoing efforts to integrate diversity and inclusion into their business model and workforce (such as hiring and supporting women, Indigenous people, immigrants, gender diverse individuals, people of colour, and/or people with a disability), and/or implementing protocols and setting clear expectations for safety and anti-bullying in the workplace.

Nominees must be sponsoring one or more apprentices who are currently reporting hours to the ITA or have within the last 12 months.

Nominations for the “Above and Beyond” categories close on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Meanwhile, nominations for the other eight categories close this Friday, Sept. 18. Eligibility criteria and nomination forms can be found online at cognitoforms.com/DeltaChamberOfCommerce/NominationFormFor69thAnnualHatsOffToExcellenceAwards.

READ MORE: Nominations open for Delta Chamber’s Hats Off to Excellence Awards

Winners of the Delta Chamber of Commerce’s 69th Annual Hats Off to Excellence Awards will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 19 — event details to come.

For sponsorship inquiries, email events@deltachamber.ca.




