New brew pub on White Rock’s Vidal Street OK’d

White Rock council has approved a development variance permit – and application for a liquor licence referral endorsement – for a new brewhouse adjacent to the waterfront.

Two Lock Ventures Inc. had been seeking relief from parking provisions in the city zoning bylaw to permit a “licensed establishment” (or brewery) for its planned Galaxie Craft Brewhouse at 1122 Vidal St., across from the city parkade.

The site – which Galaxie’s website describes as a former BC Tel building from the 1950s – was formerly home to a number of other businesses including White Rock Iron Works, Turtle Recording Studios and a yoga and fitness studio.

Approval was granted in a unanimous vote at council’s regular meeting on Monday (Feb. 8).

A combined digital public hearing (for the liquor licence referral) and public meeting (for the development variance permit) took place on Feb. 1.

Since the property can only accommodate four off-street parking spaces, the city has allowed the applicants one off-street space per 16 seats, a variance on the one-space-per-eight-seat requirement for properties that do not front onto Marine Drive.

Opening date is still pending approval of a licence application going forward to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulations Branch (LCRB).



