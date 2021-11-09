Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow and Vancouver Fraser Port Authority president and CEO Robin Silvester at the signing ceremony of a relationship agreement between Musqueam Indian Band and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority on Nov. 5, 2021. (submitted photo)

Musqueam Indian Band, port authority sign relationship agreement

Deal ‘creates a framework for a long-term, meaningful relationship,’ according to a press release

Musqueam Indian Band and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority announced the signing of a “historic” relationship agreement last week.

On Friday, Nov. 5, a signing ceremony was held to witness Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow and Vancouver Fraser Port Authority president and CEO Robin Silvester sign the relationship agreement and celebrate the milestone. The agreement creates a framework for a long-term, meaningful relationship between Musqueam and the port authority, one that will advance a strong, shared future marked by mutual respect and reconciliation, according to a press release.

“This relationship agreement recognizes Musqueam’s ongoing stewardship of our territory. It is another fundamental step towards long-term reconciliation through acknowledgement of Indigenous rights to our lands and waters,” Sparrow said in a press release.

“We are excited to work collaboratively with the port authority to advance our shared goals for a sustainable future, while also providing training and employment opportunities for our people.”

Musqueam Indian Band and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority co-developed the multi-faceted long-term agreement which, according to a press release, “fundamentally reframes their working relationship to better deliver on joint commitments.”

“We look forward to working with Musqueam in the months and years to come — as neighbours and partners — to build a strong future together that will continue to include meaningful dialogue and a mutual respect that will support our shared priorities,” Silvester said in a press release.

Last month, the port authority and Tsawwassen First Nation announced the signing of similar relationship agreement on Oct. 2, calling it a step towards a positive future of respect and reconciliation.

