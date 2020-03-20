Surrey-based music teacher Natalia Pardalis is shown in a video about switching to online lessons. (Youtube)

‘Music is needed more than ever’ says Surrey teacher as studio moves to online lessons

The 50 students of Pardalis Studio will continue to learn in a different way

Online lessons and concerts are planned by one music school in Surrey as the COVID-19 pandemic creates a massive sour note in the local music industry.

Natalia Pardalis, who runs Pardalis Studio for Music & the Performing Arts at her home on 106A Avenue, told clients about the move to online lessons in a five-minute video posted to Youtube and in a message on pardalisstudio.com.

The studio has approximately 50 students, she told the Now-Leader in an email.

“The parents and students have been extremely supportive, we are so thankful for all their support,” Pardalis said.

“We had a few parents decided to postpone lessons but we are creating online tutorials for them. Dance classes are naturally postponed but again our teachers are hard at work creating videos.”

Pardalis said the studio is also planning an online festival for the greater community, “as the music festivals have been cancelled or postponed and we don’t want all kids’ hard work go to waste. With Muziwest Concerts, We are currently developing some online training for teachers, too.”

Also planned is an international music online concert series “so artists can bring hope,” she said.

“We are seeing this as an opportunity to be more creative and think out of the box. Music is needed more than ever.”

Pardalis said she’s been teaching online lessons for about a decade.

(Story continues below video)

Meantime, the City of Surrey will host a COVID-19 webinar series event on Wednesday, March 25, starting at 9 a.m., to offer “tools and resources to effectively work from home and boost productivity.”

The webinar, first in a series, is geared toward helping local businesses through the COVID-19 crisis.

“Our webinar experts will be Rocky Ozaki, Founder of NoW of Work Inc. and the NoW Academy; Steve Kish, Manager of Desktop, Mobility, & Telecom at the City of Surrey; and Carson Kwok, Account Executive from Cossette Vancouver,” says a memo posted to surrey.ca.

CLICK HERE to register for the webinar.

• RELATED STORY: COVID-19: Cancelled, postponed Surrey events due to coronavirus outbreak.

Elsewhere, Newton BIA is publishing business support updates online. CLICK HERE to read more.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Some Surrey pubs/restaurants remain open with new table layouts and patron limits

Just Posted

Cloverdale Chamber director creates ‘Open for business’ Facebook page

Scott Wheatley cites need for all to ‘support our fellow local businesses’

COVID-19: Surrey residents concerned about social-distancing rules not being followed

Dr. Bonnie Henry says ‘use social media to call people out’

Surrey dump-truck driver found to be impaired in Cloverdale: RCMP

Police say driver pulled over for sobriety check

COVID-19: Delta orders stores to curb bulk buys, provide dedicated hours for seniors

Mayor Harvie issued the order, effective immediately, under Delta’s local state of emergency

‘Full-blown soccer game’ at Surrey park concerns resident amid COVID-19 fears

City of Surrey has closed recreation centres, pools and other facilities, but not parks

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

World COVID-19 afternoon update March 20: Death toll rises in Washington State

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

BREAKING: IHIT called to Chilliwack to investigate targeted incident

Chilliwack RCMP say they were first called to the Chapman Road residence for an ‘unconscious’ individual

B.C. man with COVID-19 symptoms forced to call 811 more than 100 times

Mission resident fearful that he may have transmitted coronavirus during multiple trips to airport and hospital

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

Move comes as coronavirus infects another 77 people in B.C.

B.C. COVID-19 cases jump by another 77, another care home affected

Total now 348 positive coronavirus tests, 22 in hospital

Grande trouble: BBB warns of bogus COVID-19 Starbucks gift card scam

Scammers disguise phishing scheme as COVID-19-related gift

Most Read