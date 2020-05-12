Mother’s Day special delivery for isolated seniors

Norbert and Gerda Wessler were among the seniors who received a three-course meal for Mother’s Day, delivered by Amica’s Kellie Besseling (right) and Justin Penney (not pictured). Due to travel restrictions, the couple’s daughter, who lives in Washington state, could not be with her parents on Mother’s Day. (Contributed photo)

Travel restrictions and physical distancing guidelines may have made celebrating Mother’s Day a bit more challenging this year, but a White Rock seniors residence did its utmost to ensure that 15 isolated moms were given special treatment on their big day.

The women received a gourmet three-course meal, flowers and and care packages from Amica Senior Lifestyles on Sunday (May 10).

Justin Penney, community relations director for Amica White Rock, told Peace Arch News that the idea for the special delivery came to him during a round of wellness checks of seniors who are on Amica’s waiting list, but not yet residents of the facility at 15333 16 Ave.

READ ALSO: South Surrey seniors offer advice to younger generation

READ ALSO: New service aims to deliver groceries to South Surrey and White Rock seniors

“When I began making calls last week and checking in with some isolated seniors to see how they were doing, I started writing down … names of female seniors that have been isolating and their sons and daughters are out of province or state,” Penney wrote in an email to PAN the week prior to Mother’s Day.

The moms, and in some cases, their spouses, were treated a three-course prime rib dinner, flowers and a packet containing gloves, mask and hand sanitizer, delivered by staff “wearing all the necessary protective gear.”

Penney described the deliveries as, “heartwarming,” noting the daughter of one couple “was in tears on the phone as she lives in Washington and can’t come up to support during COVID.

“The seniors themselves were very excited and already at the door when we pulled up,” wrote Penney.

“Most have been isolating, so to see a familiar face was probably more impactful than the meal or flower itself.”

This feel-good story is part of the #WereInThisTogether campaign by Black Press Media. Have an uplifting story that you think would bring joy to readers? Email your story, photos and videos to wereinthistogether@blackpress.ca

#wereinthistogetherSeniors