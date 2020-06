More than 30 winners take home Homebuilders Association Vancouver awards

More than 400 entries were received for the virtual awards ceremony

The Homebuilders Association Vancouver handed out 55 awards at its virtual gala on Friday (June 19).

The HAVAN Awards for Housing Excellence Gala: Home Edition might have been a virtual event due to pandemic restrictions, but it still brought the glitz and glam.

“When we decided to move the Gala online, we knew we had to do more than just move the date. [We] committed to redesigning the HAVAN Awards Gala, the team created a program that brought value to entrants and sponsors and connected these members with homeowners interested in home building, design and renovations,” said CEO Ron Rapp.

Judges sorted through more than 400 entries to award 31 winners a total of 55 awards.

There winners are:

BEST KITCHEN RENOVATION: UNDER $75,000

My House Design/Build Team Ltd. (Surrey) for Modern Refuge (Burnaby)

BEST KITCHEN RENOVATION: $75,000 – $125,000

maison d’etre design-build inc. for Natural Presence (Vancouver)

BEST KITCHEN RENOVATION: OVER $125,000

Smithwood Builders (North Vancouver) for Banking on Wall Street (Vancouver) with Sarah Gallop Design Inc. (Delta)

BEST KITCHEN AND GREATROOM RENOVATION

Level One Construction Ltd. for A Rose By Any Other Name (Vancouver) with Triple Dot Design Studio Inc. (North Vancouver)

BEST BATHROOM RENOVATION: UNDER $35,000

Nikari Homes Ltd. (Langley) for New Mid-Century (Vancouver) with John Henshaw Architect Inc. (Vancouver)

BEST BATHROOM RENOVATION: $35,000 AND OVER

PSL Construction (Vancouver) for Bath Bomb (Burnaby) with Sarah Gallop Design Inc. (Delta)

BEST RENOVATED SPACE

Rodrozen Designs Inc. for Sea La Vie (Vancouver)

BEST CHARACTER HOME RENOVATION

Trillium Project Management Ltd. for Dunbar Transformation (Vancouver) with John Henshaw Architect Inc. (Vancouver)

BEST TOWNHOUSE/CONDOMINIUM RENOVATION: UNDER $250,000

Adisa Homes Ltd. (Squamish) for Harmony Hideaway (Whistler)

BEST TOWNHOUSE/CONDOMINIUM RENOVATION: $250,000 AND OVER

My House Design/Build Team Ltd. (Surrey) for Creekside Glamour (Vancouver)

BEST RENOVATION: UNDER $200,000

Jedan Brothers Contracting for Ink Blot (Coquitlam) with Laura Grist Interior Design (Port Moody)

BEST RENOVATION: $200,000 – $399,999

Level One Construction Ltd. for A Rose By Any Other Name (Vancouver) with Triple Dot Design Studio Inc. (North Vancouver)

BEST RENOVATION: $400,000 – $699,999

Twin Lions Contracting Ltd. for Changing Directions (North Vancouver) with EW Architecture Inc. (North Vancouver)

BEST RENOVATION: $700,000 – $1 MILLION

Smithwood Builders (North Vancouver) for Banking on Wall Street (Vancouver) with Sarah Gallop Design Inc. (Delta)

BEST RENOVATION: OVER $1 MILLION

My House Design/Build Team Ltd. (Surrey) for Skaha Vista (Kaleden)

BEST SINGLE-FAMILY DETACHED HOME: 2,400 S.F. AND OVER

Miracon Development Inc., for Southcrest, Estate B (Surrey)

BEST TOWNHOUSE/ROWHOME UNIT: LESS THAN 1,500 S.F.

Zenterra Developments Ltd. (Surrey) for Fraser – Unit 11 (Langley)

BEST TOWNHOUSE/ROWHOME UNIT: 1,500 S.F. AND OVER

Park Ridge Homes Inc. for HAVEN (Surrey)

BEST MULTI-FAMILY LOWRISE/HIGHRISE UNIT: LESS THAN 800 S.F.

Solterra Development Corp.(Delta) for Milano (Burnaby)

BEST MULTI-FAMILY LOWRISE/HIGHRISE UNIT: 800 S.F. AND OVER

Landmark Premiere Properties Ltd. for The Stanton (Vancouver) with Area3 Design Studio Inc. (Vancouver)

BEST SINGLE-FAMILY DETACHED HOME DEVELOPMENT (PRODUCTION)

Miracon Development Inc. for Southcrest (Surrey)

BEST TOWNHOUSE/ROWHOME DEVELOPMENT

Alabaster Homes for Oak + Park (Vancouver)

BEST MULTI-FAMILY LOWRISE DEVELOPMENT

Sandhill Development Ltd. (Richmond) for Elements (Langley) with Fifth Avenue Real Estate Marketing Ltd. (Surrey)

BEST MULTI-FAMILY HIGHRISE DEVELOPMENT

EDGAR for The Duke (Vancouver)

BEST NEW SMALL-SCALE HOME

Abstract Homes & Renovations Inc. for Rare Find (Vancouver) with North Vivid Design Studio (New Westminster)

BEST CUSTOM HOME: UNDER $1 MILLION

Clay Construction Ltd. (White Rock) for Urban Modern Retreat (Vancouver) with Studio Ten Interior Design Ltd. (Vancouver)

BEST CUSTOM HOME: $1 MILLION – UNDER $1.5 MILLION

Blackfish Homes Ltd. for Newmarket (North Vancouver)

BEST CUSTOM HOME: $1.5 MILLION – UNDER $2 MILLION

Marble Construction Ltd. (North Vancouver) for Rosebery (West Vancouver)

BEST CUSTOM HOME: $2 MILLION – UNDER $3 MILLION

Naikoon Contracting Ltd. for Deep Cove Cliffhanger (North Vancouver)

BEST CUSTOM HOME: $3 MILLION AND OVER

Naikoon Contracting Ltd. (North Vancouver) for West Bay Net Zero (West Vancouver)

BEST NEW KITCHEN: UNDER $50,000

Marble Construction Ltd. for Montroyal (North Vancouver)

BEST NEW KITCHEN: $50,000 – $99,999

Novak Contracting & Construction Ltd. for Outside In (Surrey)

BEST NEW KITCHEN: $100,000 AND OVER

Marble Construction Ltd. (North Vancouver) for Rosebery (West Vancouver)

BEST MASTER SUITE: NEW OR RENOVATED

Novak Contracting & Construction Ltd. for Outside In (Surrey)

BEST SPACE: NEW CONSTRUCTION

T. Jones Enterprises Inc. for Elements Estate (Vancouver ) with Sublime Interior Design Ltd. (Vancouver)

BEST OUTDOOR LIVING SPACE: SINGLE-FAMILY PRODUCTION OR MULTI-FAMILY (NEW)

Solterra Development Corp. (Delta) for Milano (Burnaby)

BEST OUTDOOR LIVING SPACE: CUSTOM OR RENOVATED

Marble Construction Ltd. (North Vancouver) for Rosebery (West Vancouver)

BEST LANDSCAPING: SINGLE-FAMILY PRODUCTION OR MULTI-FAMILY (NEW)

Infinity Properties Ltd. (Langley) for The Links (Surrey) with Caliber Projects (Langley)

BEST LANDSCAPING: CUSTOM OR RENOVATED

VictorEric Premium Homes for Curved contemporary (Vancouver) with Kindred Construction Ltd. (Vancouver)

BEST SPECIAL FEATURE: NEW OR RENOVATED

T. Jones Enterprises Inc. for Elements Estate (Vancouver)

with Sublime Interior Design Ltd. (Vancouver)

BEST INTERIOR DESIGN DISPLAY SUITE: MULTI-FAMILY HOME

Edgar Development for The Duke (Vancouver)

BEST INTERIOR DESIGN DISPLAY HOME: SINGLE-FAMILY HOME (PRODUCTION)

Miracon Deveopement Inc. for Southcrest – Estate B (Surrey)

BEST INTERIOR DESIGN CUSTOM RESIDENCE: NEW OR RENOVATED

Vesta Properties Ltd. for Coastal Elegance (Langley) with Concept to Design Inc. (Surrey)

BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN

Ikonik Homes for Berkeley Village (Surrey)

BEST CERTIFIED HIGH-PERFORMANCE HOME: NEW OR RENOVATED

Naikoon Contracting Ltd. (North Vancouver) for West Bay Net Zero (West Vancouver)

EXCELLENCE IN BUILDING SCIENCE INNOVATION IN RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION

Kindred Construction Ltd. for Inte-Great Estate! (Vancouver) with VictorEric Premium Homes (Vancouver) and La Scala – The Art of Technology (Vancouver)

BEST IN-FILL DEVELOPMENT (six units or less)

Naikoon Contracting Ltd. for The Ridge (North Vancouver) with E3 Eco Group Inc. (Burnaby) and Richard Kadulski Architect (Vancouver)

BC HOUSING AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATIVE HOUSING

EDGAR for The Duke (Vancouver)

FORTISBC AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN NEW RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION

PD Moore Homes Inc. (Burnaby) for The Lineage (Vancouver) with My Lane Home Inc. (Burnaby)

GRAND HAVAN AWARD – BEST RESIDENTIAL COMMUNITY: SINGLE-FAMILY

Miracon Development Inc. for Southcrest (Surrey)

GRAND HAVAN AWARD – BEST RESIDENTIAL COMMUNITY: MULTI-FAMILY

Park Ridge Homes Inc. for Haven (Surrey)

GRAND HAVAN AWARD – RESIDENTIAL RENOVATOR OF THE YEAR

My House Design/Build Team Ltd. (Surrey)

GRAND HAVAN AWARD – CUSTOM HOME BUILDER OF THE YEAR

Naikoon Contracting Ltd. (North Vancouver)

GRAND HAVAN AWARD – SINGLE-FAMILY HOME BUILDER OF THE YEAR

Miracon Development Inc. (Surrey)

GRAND HAVAN AWARD – MULTI-FAMILY HOME BUILDER OF THE YEAR

Zenterra Developments Ltd. (Surrey)

Black Press Media is a media sponsor of Homebuilders Association Vancouver.

