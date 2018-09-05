A condo building is seen under construction surrounded by houses in Vancouver on March 30, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Metro Vancouver home prices edge lower for 2 straight months

Benchmark price is $1,083,400 — up 4.1% compared to August 2017, but down 1.9% since May 2018

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says prices for detached homes, townhouses and condos have fallen for two consecutive months in Metro Vancouver.

The board says the benchmark price for all types of properties is currently $1,083,400 — up 4.1 per cent compared to August 2017, but down 1.9 per cent since May 2018.

Detached home prices fell 2.8 per cent since May to $1,561,000, which is also down 3.1 per cent compared to the previous August.

Attached home prices fell 0.8 per cent to $846,100 since May, but rose 7.9 per cent compared to August 2017.

Condominium prices also dropped since May by 1.6 per cent to $695,500 — up 10.3 per cent from the same time last year.

REBGV president Phil Moore says in a statement that current buyers have more listings to choose from and face less competition in the area than in recent years.

READ MORE: Two-thirds of renters want to see housing crash in Metro Vancouver, poll says

He says they’ve also been less active in recent months — with 1,929 home sales in the region last month compared to 3,043 in August 2017 — and prices are beginning to edge down as a result.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Interested in a career in film? Insider says go for it
Next story
Cloverdale Pharmasave to celebrate 35th anniversary

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey First announces full slate of candidates

Mayoral candidate Tom Gill, two incumbent councillors and six others are running in Oct. 20 election

Cloverdale Pharmasave to celebrate 35th anniversary

Anniversary event planned for Saturday, Sept. 8

Medevac dispatched to South Surrey

Air ambulance to land near border

SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for Sept. 5 and beyond

Concerts, festivals, business events and more in our weekly calendar

Surrey funeral home shines a light on suicide prevention

Canada in top five countries for highest child suicide rates: report

Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world

Trump doesn’t always follow rules, so Canada needs NAFTA’s Chapter 19: Trudeau

At Trump’s behest, the three NAFTA countries have been negotiating for more than a year

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

The prime minister was in Edmonton on Wednesday to meet with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users should have right to buy pot in stores

City of Vancouver required medical marijuana dispensaries to be licensed starting in June 2015

Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single

Bank of Canada holds interest rate for now, puts more focus on NAFTA

Bank of Canada said more hikes should be expected thanks to encouraging economic stats

BC Conservatives want taxes to pay for addictions treatment program

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon said what’s being done now is not working

VIDEO: Fish farm protester on Vancouver Island tapes herself to ship

Marine Harvest’s Orca Chief was taken over by protesters at Point Hope Shipyard in Victoria

Safety surfacing coming to high-crash B.C. roads

Coating coming to 14 sites in Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

Most Read