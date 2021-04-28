The Disney store at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey.

Metro Vancouver Disney stores to be among 18 closing in Canada, insider report speculates

Staff in the retail locations have not yet been informed of the company’s plans – which have not been made public

If Surrey’s Disney store is due to close, staff haven’t yet been told about it.

“We haven’t been told anything, other than what we’ve seen on social media,” an employee said when the Now-Leader phoned the store Tuesday (April 27).

“That would be really sad,” said the staffer, who did not give a name.

The U.S.-based entertainment company is planning to close almost all of its standalone retail stores, including all 18 locations in Canada, according to a story by Retail Insider. Closures are expected this summer.

“Multiple sources,” say Disney is re-evaluating its operations “amid a challenging time for retail and landlords in North America as the pandemic increasingly shifts consumer shopping patterns to online channels.”

The Surrey store, full of Disney-related merchandise, is located at Guildford Town Centre. The retailer operates similar Metro Vancouver stores, in both Burnaby and Vancouver.

The Now-Leader has reached out to the company for comment.


