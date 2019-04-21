Maritimers bring taste of Atlantic Ocean to South Surrey

Maritime Seafoods owner says they cut out the middleman

A couple of Maritimers, who recently moved to South Surrey, have brought the taste of the Atlantic Ocean with them.

Rob Muise and his business partner Loretta Corporon moved to British Columbia last year.

After a number of friends and acquaintances asked if he could get his hands on Atlantic seafood, Muise said a business opportunity presented itself.

“Are you serious? Of course we can get seafood. Not only can we get seafood, we can get the best seafood,” Muise told Peace Arch News last week.

Muise and Corporon opened Maritime Seafoods Inc., located at 19162 22 Ave., last October.

The shop only offers Atlantic seafood, which both Muise and Corporon’s family have a long history of harvesting off the coast of southwest Nova Scotia.

Muise said an advantage his company has is the personal connection they share with the fishermen and processing plants back home.

“We have people come in and ask us how old is our product?” Muise said. “Our product is not old. It’s not going through a broker system to make it’s way to us. It goes from the plant processors to us. There is no middle people involved.”

Another advantage, Muise said, is his knowledge of the industry. Muise used to run a restaurant on the east coast, and has been lobster fishing, haddock fishing and scallop fishing.

“I can take part a lobster with a butter knife in about three minutes. Take all of the meat out, complete whole chunks. It’s not hard, I can almost do it blindfolded, been doing it all of our life,” Muise said.

Muise said his company has no interest in selling pacific seafood, as there’s already great product available on the market.

The shop, which is opened Tuesday-Sunday, sells haddock, live and frozen lobster, Digby scallops and Digby clams.

Previous story
Honda cutting production of Accords as buyers shift to SUVs

Just Posted

Semiahmoo students to raise awareness about acid throwing

The Grade 11 students are to host a fundraiser for victims

Maritimers bring taste of Atlantic Ocean to South Surrey

Maritime Seafoods owner says they cut out the middleman

VIDEO: Surrey Vaisakhi Parade floods Newton streets

Hundreds of thousands of people attended the annual event

Four Surrey students head to New Brunswick for Canada-wide science fair

Three projects move to nationals following regional fair at KPU

VAISAKHI EXPLAINED: Founding of the Khalsa was a seminal event in Sikh history

There are five K’s – articles of faith – worn by baptized Sikhs

‘No answers:’ Canadians react to Sri Lanka bombings that killed hundreds

The co-ordinated bomb attacks killed at least 207 people and injured 450 more on Easter Sunday

VIDEO: Langley firefighters spend hours battling blaze in vacant home

Cause of the late-night fire in Willoughby is still under investigation

B.C. fire department rescues kittens

Enderby homeowner not aware kittens in wood pile near garbage pile fire that got out of hand

RCMP looking for witnesses to four-vehicle crash in Burnaby

Police suspect impaired driving was a contributing factor

Man dies in snowmobile accident during Sun Peaks race near Kamloops

The remainder of races have been cancelled

QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

Global Affairs warns Canadians in Sri Lanka there could be more attacks

A series of bomb blasts killed at least 207 people and injured hundreds more

VIDEO: Fan support almost deafening as Giants take Game 2 in finals

Vancouver G-Men cap comeback with thrilling third period to beat Spokane 4-2 on home ice in Langley

Most Read