Taco Bell was cited in a lawsuit for false advertising and business practices. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Man files lawsuit against Taco Bell for false advertising

A class action lawsuit is for upwards of $5 million

A New York man went into Taco Bell hoping to order a Mexican Pizza and hoping he would get the same amount of beef that they advertised. What he received was nowhere near the picture that Taco Bell was advertising.

According to his lawsuit, he received half of what Taco Bell advertises in its menu photos. Frank Siragusa filed a class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of New York. In the lawsuit, he cites that taco bell has unfair and misleading advertising.

He is looking for upwards of 5 million dollars from the chain for violations of the law banning unfair deceptive trade practices.

A representative for taco bell did not respond to the request for comment.

