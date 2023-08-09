A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver on Friday, July 14, 2023. The Canada Industrial Relations Board has released the new terms of the agreement that resolved British Columbia's port dispute, including a commitment by employers to train workers to perform maintenance on new equipment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Longshore workers get 5, 5, 4 and 4% wage hikes in new 4-year port deal

Terms of new contract that resolved British Columbia port dispute released

The Canada Industrial Relations Board has released the new terms of the agreement that resolved British Columbia’s port dispute, including a commitment by employers to train workers to perform maintenance on new equipment.

Contracting out of maintenance work to third parties had been one of the most contentious issues during the months-long dispute between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada and the BC Maritime Employers Association.

The four-year agreement also contains several terms about workers’ compensation.

They include increases in the “Modernization and Mechanization retirement lump sum,” bringing that payout to $96,250 in 2026 for eligible retirees, over and above normal pension entitlements.

The union representing about 7,400 workers said last Friday its members voted almost 75 per cent in favour of ratifying the new deal, ending a dispute that included a 13-day strike and halted movement of cargo worth billions.

The deal features general wage increases of five per cent annually for the next two years, and four per cent for the two years after that.

Those raises will boost hourly wages to a base rate of $57.51 by 2026.

The new terms commit employers to “provide appropriate training to Journeyman Tradesperson … on how to perform regular maintenance work (within) the scope of their trade on new equipment and existing equipment.”

READ ALSO: Long-term effects of strikes still emerging: B.C. economist

READ ALSO: Business groups want labour changes after end of B.C. port dispute

economyLabourPorts

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. vet says people can help sick pets without ever leaving home
Next story
Remote work icon Zoom, wants its workers back in the office part-time

Just Posted

An exhibit about textile art from Vietnam’s highlands is now on at the Museum of Surrey. A woman’s waist sash (left), a loincloth (middle), and a middle waistband is seen in a display case at the museum. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New Vietnamese textile exhibit now open at the Museum of Surrey in Cloverdale

People play hockey during the Play On! Canada street hockey festival held in Cloverdale in 2022. The massive street hockey fest may return to Cloverdale in 2024 if funding goals can be reached. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Massive street hockey fest may be returning to Cloverdale

The One Blood For Life foundation set up a tent and photo booth on the corner of 123 Street and 70A Avenue during Sunday’s Miri Piri parade to sign up blood donors and stem cell registrants. (Submitted photo)
Surrey’s Miri Piri parade on Sunday drew about 12,000 people

A Delta police officer flying one of the DPD’s new drones during a training exercise in 2020. (Delta Police Department/submitted photo)
Police deploy drone to locate person missing from Delta Hospital