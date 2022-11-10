Local realtors work to make winter warmer for those in need with blanket drive

The Realtors Care Blanket Drive happens Nov 14-21, with more than 100 drop-off locations throughout the Lower Mainland and Valley for those who want to help make winter warmer for those in need. File photo

Realtors throughout the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley are once again working to make winter warmer for those in need.

The 28th annual Realtors Care Blanket Drive runs from Nov. 14 to 21, with more than 100 locations for people to drop off blankets warm clothes and other needed items.

In addition, there is an online fundraiser for people to donate in a different way if they choose.

The 28-year-old campaign is a partnership among the Lower Mainland’s three real estate boards, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV), the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board, and the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board.

“With cold temperatures and increased precipitation forecast for November, our partner charities expect blankets and warm clothing to be in high demand across the region,” said Daniel John, chair, REBGV.

“With the addition of our online fundraiser, people have different options to support this year’s campaign and lend a helping hand to those most in need within our communities.”

The public can drop donations off at one of these 100 plus participating real estate offices, including seven locations in White Rock and 11 in Surrey.

Realtor volunteers then sort and deliver the donations to charities and organizations in the same area in which they were collected.

Since the blanket drive began, the program has helped more than 450,000 people in our communities keep warm and dry.

Items needed include:

– blankets, sleeping bags

– warm clothing – coats, jeans, pants, sweaters

– scarves, gloves, mitts, hats

– socks (new)

– underwear (new)

Visit www.blanketdrive.ca for more information.

