Langley’s Playtime Gaming purchased by Royal LePage Wolstencroft

Bingo centre closing in February, moving into Cascades Casino. Building undergoing major changes

The Playtime Gaming bingo hall and its adjoining parking lot will look a lot different by the fall, with the gaming centre in Willowbrook scheduled for closure in February to make way for major renovations. These will include the addition of a Royal LePage Wolstencroft real estate brokerage, accompanied by retail outlets and possibly a restaurant.

Royal LePage Wolstencroft’s Jamie Schreder and his business partner, Leo Ronse, purchased the gaming centre building and the adjoining parking lot has been sold to a local developer.

“The primary purpose of this acquisition is to relocate our brokerage, Royal LePage Wolstencroft (Langley’s largest real estate company). We will be completing a significant renovation beginning in the spring to allow our brokerage to double its square footage and also provide for several retail units,” said Schreder.

They are currently in negotiations with several retail tenants and a restaurant.

“We have a culture of investing in our people and this purchase is part of that. The new office will have state of the art technology, larger training facilities and more space for our agents to provide service to their clients.”

They are currently working with the Township on a building permit. They anticipate the renovation will be complete in the fall of 2018.

Gateway Casinos acquired Playtime Gaming, at 19664 64 Ave., in December 2015. With this they became the operator of both gaming locations in Langley. The bingo location on 64 Avenue will close in February when the new bingo centre opens inside Cascades Casino where the former Summit Theatre once stood.

SEE STORY HERE

The 1.1 acre parking lot adjacent to Playtime Gaming, owned by Gateway Casinos, has been sold to a local developer for $3.8 million, according to Royal LePage Wolstencroft.

The lot, located at 6350 197 St., is slated for redevelopment. The parking lot was purchased by a local developer who is currently in discussion with the Township to build a low rise apartment building on it. It isn’t known if the multi-family housing proposal will be rental or strata.


monique@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Langley’s Playtime Gaming centre has been bought by Royal LePage Wolstencroft’s Jamie Schreder and Leo Ronse. The adjoining parking lot has been purchased by a local developer to build multi-family housing. Google street view image

Previous story
Real estate market still hot, despite soaring prices for detached homes

Just Posted

Pedestrian struck by a Jeep Compass in Surrey

Eye witness said that the Pedestrian has suffered serious injuries.

Accessibility improvements at North Delta’s George Mackie Library don’t go far enough, says resident

The library has seen changes to its doors, ramps and washrooms to make them wheelchair accessible

IHIT confirms Sunday’s ‘suspicious death’ as homicide of Shawnn Cotter, 37

IHIT continues to work with Surrey RCMP to investigate the Cloverdale homicide

Langley’s Playtime Gaming purchased by Royal LePage Wolstencroft

Bingo centre closing in February, moving into Cascades Casino. Building undergoing major changes

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened in Abbotsford after brief closure

Power lines forced highway closure between Sumas and Whatcom exits

Surrey trying to ‘engage’ protesters blocking excavators in Hawthorne Park

Project manager says it’s too early to say if city will seek injunction so tree clearing can commence

Bitten-off fingers, thrown excrement: B.C. prison guard assaults on the rise

Union: B.C. is only province where guards can be left alone with dozens of inmates in a living unit

Application sought to set aside extradition permanently

Long drawn out case of murdered Maple Ridge woman

Boy, 16, arrested for attempted robbery at knifepoint

Girl, 17, attacked Jan. 4 in Abbotsford while walking down street

After 18 seasons in Edmonton, Hervey settling in as B.C. Lions general manager

Former Eskimos player, scout and GM replaces Wally Buono

Chilliwack man facing underage sex crimes rearrested after months on the lam

Unusual history of David Kuntz-Angel includes being known for impersonating David Lee Roth

North Delta happenings: week of Jan. 11

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

‘Logging truck jack-knifed’ in fatal Highway 97 crash

Collision under investigation

UPDATED: Police watchdog asks for witnesses in serious Vancouver Police crash

Pedestrian was sent to hospital with serious injuries

Most Read