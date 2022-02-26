Jollibee plans for second Surrey location

Just this week, Jollibee opened its first B.C. location in downtown Vancouver

As the excitement continues around Jollibee’s first B.C. location in downtown Vancouver, Surrey residents will hopefully soon have their own local stops fast-food chain.

A little more than a year ago, Jollibee’s plans for its first Surrey location came to light when city council approved a development variance permit and development permit for a standalone restaurant in the Strawberry Hill area.

READ ALSO: Jollibee plans for first Surrey location, Jan. 30, 2021

It would be located at 12101 72 Ave., in the Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre. There is no opening date yet, but the site appeared to be under construction on Friday.

Now, Jollibee is preparing to open a location in Whalley/City Centre.

Signs are already up at the ground floor of King George Hub, in the 9800-block of King George Boulevard, just next door to the new Save-On-Foods. However, there is no opening date yet.

READ ALSO: Free items for shoppers at Save-On-Foods’ new Surrey store, opening at King George Hub, Jan. 25, 2022

The Now-Leader has reached out to Jollibee Canada for more information.

King George Hub is developed by PCI Developments, which according to its website “Phase B” is under construction with space being lease for retail and office space.

The downtown Vancouver location, on Granville Street, opened earlier this week to long lineups.

Vancouver! #ItsOurTurn Jollibee Vancity is now open. We’re open from 9 am – 10PM for to-go orders placed in-store ONLY. Maximum order limit of $75 CAD. Stop by today and enjoy all your Jollibee favorites ❤ #JollibeeVancity #1stJollibeeInVancouver pic.twitter.com/HEY9cL6e7B — Jollibee 🐝 (@JollibeeCanada) February 25, 2022

Jollibee started in the Philippines in 1975 as a two-branch ice cream parlour, offering ice cream as well as hot meals and sandwiches, according to jollibeecanada.com.

Now there are more than 1,000 restaurants worldwide. There are more than a dozen locations across Canada.

In a post on its website last year, Jollibee said it’s plotting a “North American takeover,” with plans for 300 restaurants by 2025.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

