Italy trip the first for Surrey Board of Trade since 2017 – and it’s not all business

The Colosseum in Rome, Italy, a destination for a Surrey Board of Trade-endorsed trip planned for later this year. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

A first-class trip to Italy is planned by Surrey Board of Trade and its members.

The “Best of Amalfi Coast & Rome” adventure is booked for a week this fall, from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1.

The last SBOT-endorsed trip was to Dubai in 2017, following excursions in India (in 2011) and China (in 2008 and 2009).

“The trip (to Italy) will take place in accordance with current health and travel requirements and regulations,” said Anita Huberman, president of CEO of SBOT.

A flyer posted to the organization’s website details the trip, planned by Aventura World.

The “early bird” $3,599 fee includes round-trip air transportation from Vancouver to Rome, hotel accommodations for six nights, “superb” cuisine, sightseeing, motorcoaches and more.

“This trip is focused on tourism activities, but if you are looking to schedule business meetings in Rome, you can do so by request,” SBOT notes.

A Zoom’d information session will be streamed Feb. 18, when would-be travellers can learn “how you will experience one of the world’s most-loved destinations where history, culture, gastronomy, fashion, and business intersect.”

Details about the session are posted to businessinsurrey.com.

“We as a Board of Trade are sensitive to the fact that some of you receiving this message might find the offer badly timed, while some of you would welcome it as a refreshing change,” notes a message on the website. “We honor both perspectives and welcome appreciation and criticism alike.”



