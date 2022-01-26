The Colosseum in Rome, Italy, a destination for a Surrey Board of Trade-endorsed trip planned for later this year. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Colosseum in Rome, Italy, a destination for a Surrey Board of Trade-endorsed trip planned for later this year. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

TRAVEL

Italy trip the first for Surrey Board of Trade since 2017 – and it’s not all business

The last SBOT-endorsed trip was to Dubai, with adventures in India and China before that

A first-class trip to Italy is planned by Surrey Board of Trade and its members.

The “Best of Amalfi Coast & Rome” adventure is booked for a week this fall, from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1.

The last SBOT-endorsed trip was to Dubai in 2017, following excursions in India (in 2011) and China (in 2008 and 2009).

“The trip (to Italy) will take place in accordance with current health and travel requirements and regulations,” said Anita Huberman, president of CEO of SBOT.

A flyer posted to the organization’s website details the trip, planned by Aventura World.

The “early bird” $3,599 fee includes round-trip air transportation from Vancouver to Rome, hotel accommodations for six nights, “superb” cuisine, sightseeing, motorcoaches and more.

“This trip is focused on tourism activities, but if you are looking to schedule business meetings in Rome, you can do so by request,” SBOT notes.

A Zoom’d information session will be streamed Feb. 18, when would-be travellers can learn “how you will experience one of the world’s most-loved destinations where history, culture, gastronomy, fashion, and business intersect.”

Details about the session are posted to businessinsurrey.com.

“We as a Board of Trade are sensitive to the fact that some of you receiving this message might find the offer badly timed, while some of you would welcome it as a refreshing change,” notes a message on the website. “We honor both perspectives and welcome appreciation and criticism alike.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

BusinessItalytravel

Previous story
Free items for shoppers at Save-On-Foods’ new Surrey store, opening at King George Hub

Just Posted

Metro Vancouver’s board of directors will make its final decision Friday (Jan. 28) on the City of Surrey’s request to redesignate South Campbell Heights lands for employment use. (File photo/City of Surrey graphic)
Video offers top 10 reasons to oppose Surrey’s South Campbell Heights development plan

A screengrab of a video showing Surrey Police Service officers walking by a rally, made up of Keep the RCMP in Surrey supporters, who were protesting during Mayor Doug McCallum’s first court appearance on Jan. 25, 2022. (Image: laurenpcollins1/Twitter)
Surrey Police board, union demand apology after Locke ‘ridiculed’ officers in tweet

Surrey RCMP is looking for Jamie Macisaac, 36, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large. He allegedly did not return to his court-ordered residence in Chilliwack. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)
Man who failed to return to his court-ordered Chilliwack residence, ‘recently’ in Surrey: RCMP

DPD Const. Sarb Singh and his partner, Police Service Dog Laska. (Delta Police Department photo)
Dogs and handlers a valuable resource for Delta police