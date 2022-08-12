In this photo taken using a drone, homes under construction are seen in a new suburb, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

In this photo taken using a drone, homes under construction are seen in a new suburb, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Investment in residential construction falls for first time in nine months: StatCan

Investment in commercial construction had fallen in May, the first time in 13 months

Statistics Canada says investment in residential construction declined for the first time in nine months in June, as gains in the non-residential sector helped push overall construction investment up 0.3 per cent to $20.8 billion.

The agency says residential construction investment fell 0.4 per cent to $15.5 billion in June, with Quebec being the biggest drag.

Within the residential segment, investment in single-family homes continued to show strength, rising 0.7 per cent to $8.6 billion, having outpaced multi-unit construction since the COVID-19 pandemic downturn.

Non-residential construction investment rebounded in June, increasing 2.4 per cent to $5.3 billion for the month, with commercial construction advancing 2.7 per cent to $3.0 billion, driven by Ontario.

Investment in commercial construction had fallen in May, the first time in 13 months, as a result of an Ontario construction workers strike.

Statistics Canada says the total value of investment in building construction rose 3.3 per cent to $62.3 billion in the second quarter, the third consecutive quarterly increase.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Heathrow airport says passenger cap has eased UK travel chaos

Just Posted

Amrit Birring, People’s Party of Canada. (Submitted photo)
Guildford resident Amrit Birring enters race for Surrey mayor

Paige Borody was last seen in Abbotsford on July 7, according to police.
Woman last seen in Abbotsford could be in Vancouver or Surrey, police say

Rita’s Diner in Cloverdale goes up in flames as cameras roll. The diner was built over the course of a week and set alight Aug. 10 for a scene in the upcoming Hilary Swank TV show “Alaska Daily.” (Photo submitted: Paul Orazietti)
Diner set on fire for new Hilary Swank TV show

Surrey Storm won the U19 women’s fast pitch national championship July 31 in Fredericton, N.B. (Submitted photo: Ryan Woodward)
Storm surge: Surrey U19 team wins fastpitch nationals as ‘last hurrah’ for some players