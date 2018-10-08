International trade centre to open in South Surrey

Officials kicked off construction of a new trade centre and warehouse development in South Surrey on Sunday. (Contributed photo)

North America Commerce Valley Development Ltd. has started construction of a multi-million dollar trade centre in South Surrey.

The development, which encompasses 21.19 acres of land, includes six main structures with a building floor area of 54,000 sq.-ft. and is to be located at 3450 192 St.

The development, which officials formally launched Sunday, serves as a whole sale, retail, office, storage and logistics centre.

The structures are to include a North American Trading Hall, North American Trading Hall as well as multiple warehouses.

“The Asian Trading Hall is a four-storey building with diverse functions and complementary supporting facilities to accommodate various kinds of merchants including retail and wholesale products from China and other Asian countries,” a news release states. “Same as the Asian Trading Hall, the North American Trading Hall is also a four-storey building featuring a trading centre for local Canadian and American products.