Innovative Fitness to hold Train the Trainer fundraiser

File photo Last year’s Train the Trainer event at Innovative Fitness raised more than $15,000 for the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation.

An annual fundraiser that gives clients the chance to put their own fitness trainers to the test is set for this Friday (Nov. 29) in South Surrey.

The Innovative Fitness Train the Trainer event – held at the company’s Semiahmoo Peninsula location at 100-15303 31 Ave. – is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Clients can get a bit of friendly payback for their own workouts by donating money in order to put Innovative Fitness trainers through their own gruelling endeavours – be it a difficult workout or physical feat or something a little more creative, like performing a song or dance.

The event will also feature drinks and appetizers, a news release notes.

Funds raised from the event will be donated to the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation. Innovative Fitness aims to raised $20,000 at the local branch, and more than $100,000 company-wide; IF also has a dozen locations across the Lower Mainland and in Kelowna.

Last year’s event raised $15,000 locally.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

– Nick Greenizan