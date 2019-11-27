File photo Last year’s Train the Trainer event at Innovative Fitness raised more than $15,000 for the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation.

Innovative Fitness to hold Train the Trainer fundraiser

Annual South Surrey event serves as fundraiser for Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

An annual fundraiser that gives clients the chance to put their own fitness trainers to the test is set for this Friday (Nov. 29) in South Surrey.

The Innovative Fitness Train the Trainer event – held at the company’s Semiahmoo Peninsula location at 100-15303 31 Ave. – is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Clients can get a bit of friendly payback for their own workouts by donating money in order to put Innovative Fitness trainers through their own gruelling endeavours – be it a difficult workout or physical feat or something a little more creative, like performing a song or dance.

The event will also feature drinks and appetizers, a news release notes.

Funds raised from the event will be donated to the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation. Innovative Fitness aims to raised $20,000 at the local branch, and more than $100,000 company-wide; IF also has a dozen locations across the Lower Mainland and in Kelowna.

Last year’s event raised $15,000 locally.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

– Nick Greenizan

Previous story
Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Just Posted

Rugby lights up the night at Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Park for the first time

Surrey Beavers cruise to victory over Langley’s Trinity Western University Spartans

‘We are no longer a warehouse’: An exclusive look inside Surrey Pretrial

We take a tour of B.C’s largest prison and sit down with warden, who shares his rehabilitative vision

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h on way to Lower Mainland

Strong northerly winds anticipated for Wednesday morning and through the day

Generational divide separates supporters, opponents at North Delta highrise hearing

Council could not get through all 129 speakers and will reconvene to vote on the project Nov. 27

Former Mayor Doug Husband named Delta’s Citizen of the Year

Husband received the honour at Delta Chamber of Commerce’s 68th annual Hats Off to Excellence Awards

VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

‘Courage’ is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Man charged after assault leaves Abbotsford senior, 85, with broken teeth, facial cuts

Victim suffers broken teeth and facial cuts after attack on Sunday morning

Arctic chill grips much of B.C.; strong winds cause outages on south coast

BC Hydro reports more than 19,000 customers were without electricity overnight

Cellphones, radio, TV stations to broadcast emergency alert system test today

The CRTC said the emergency alerts have been credited with saving lives

‘Tentative’ last-minute deal averts Metro Vancouver transit strike

Deal ends a 26-day transit strike by Unifor workers

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Judge reserves sentencing decision in former northern B.C. mayor sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Most Read