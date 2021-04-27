In spirit of Vaisakhi, retailer donates two trucks of groceries to Surrey Food Bank

Fruiticana will deliver more food in the coming days, founder and president Tony Singh says

Surrey-based grocer Tony Singh says the spirit of Vaisakhi prompted his company to donate close to 23,000 pounds of food to Surrey Food Bank.

In a pair of 10-tonne trucks, the delivery was made to the non-profit’s Newton warehouse on Monday afternoon (April 26).

Singh is the founder and president of the Fruiticana chain.

In a news release, he said the company will deliver more food in the coming days “and garner additional support from their suppliers to participate this year, and in the years to come, because we believe in giving back to those in need in the spirit of Vaisakhi.”

Surrey Board of Trade applauds Singh’s donation and urges other community leaders to give to Surrey Food Bank, which is in need of canned proteins, peanut butter, canned vegetables, pasta, sauces, vegetarian baby food, diapers, baby wipes and more.

“The Surrey Food Bank is extremely grateful for this generous donation from Tony Singh and Fruiticana,” said Feezah Jaffer, executive director of the food bank.

“Vaisakhi is a time of celebration and to give back to the community. We are very thankful to have partners and supporters like Fruiticana to help us nourish our community in Surrey and North Delta, especially those facing life’s greatest challenges.”



