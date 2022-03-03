In-person luncheons return for Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce

Scott Wheatley, executive director for the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, talks about what lies ahead for the Cloverdale Chamber in 2022. One thing starting right away is the Chamber luncheons with the first one up on March 29. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

In-person luncheons are returning for the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber usually holds a monthly event, but the pandemic has seen them dropped for long periods of time.

Now they’re back and Economist Brian Yu is on tap for the next Chamber luncheon March 29. Yu is the chief economist for Central 1.

According to their website, “Central 1 powers Canada’s credit unions and smaller banks. With your help, we fuel their liquidity and trailblaze the incredible digital innovations that help them thrive. The result? Your work improves the banking experience for over five million Canadians, every day.”

“Brian’s going to give an update on the current economic situation from a banker’s point of view—interest rates, long-term goals, financial outlook—that sort of thing,” said Scott Wheatley. “I’m also going to ask him to speak about how the war in Ukraine will impact us here in B.C.”

Wheatley, the executive director for the Cloverdale Chamber said Yu is a big picture guy, so his chat will focus more on how people will be impacted regionally.

“The talk won’t be focussed so much on Cloverdale than it will be on the wider area and upwards from there provincially and even federally.”

He also plans to ask Yu his thoughts on the current state of the job market and what both short- and long-term employment prospects look like in Surrey and the Lower Mainland.

Yu has been featured by various media outlets including the Globe and Mail, BNN, Bloomberg and B.C. Business.

The luncheon will be held March 29 at 5 Star Catering, 5640 188 Street. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and food will be served at noon.

Chamber luncheons are open to anyone. Participants can register for the luncheon by visiting cloverdalechamber.ca and clicking on “events.”

The Chamber’s April luncheon will be held April 26, also at 5 Star, and will feature a speaker who’ll chat about Internet security.



