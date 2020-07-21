Iconic White Rock business to wind down after corporate decision

Penguin Meats retail store – a cornerstone of the White Rock business community – is closing its doors after 55 years in operation.

Penguin Meat Supply Ltd. general manager Steve Levis confirmed Tuesday (July 21) that the last day of operation for the store, at 1545 Johnston Rd., will be Saturday, Aug. 1.

Levis said the corporate decision was handed down to employees in a meeting held Monday night, but declined to comment on the reasons for the closure of the retail outlet by the company, now part of the Premier Brands group.

A corporate spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

“It’s a sad, sad day that we had to make this announcement,” Levis told Peace Arch News.

“Penguin Meats has been part of the White Rock community for more than 50 years. We are so appreciative to the community for its support over all those years, and so grateful for the hard work of all our employees. The staff have done a tremendous job and this is nothing against them.”

Levis said a small team of employees will oversee the wind-down of the retail operation over this week and next week. Penguin Meats’ wholesale operation, and the company’s Langley Cold Storage facility will continue to operate as before.

Originally located in Whalley, Penguin Meats was started by Harry Michaluk and sons Vic and Walter in the 1950s. In October of 1964, the business moved to new premises at 1554 Johnston Rd. and in the early 1970s, Vic and his wife Irene bought out Harry and Walter to become sole owners.

Their daughter Toni married long-time employee Doug Charles and the couple – who had been working for the business since they were in high school – became even more involved in operations, with Charles serving as manager for many years until he passed away from cancer in 2018.

In 2016, the store relocated to new premises on the west side of Johnston Road, after its long-time location was slated for demolition as part of site clearance for the PARC seniors residence.

