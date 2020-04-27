ICBC’s available written tests for learners include air brakes and heavy trailer certification in May. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation)

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

New learners can’t take their written test yet, but people with existing learners licences can book appointments to take a “knowledge” test starting May 4, the Insurance Corp. of B.C. says.

Appointments for tests can be booked for some ICBC offices starting May 4, with non-road test services available across the province by May 11. That includes people with recently expired learner’s licences.

“Customers whose Class 5-8 learner’s licence expired on or after March 17, when ICBC suspended road tests due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will not have to pay a fee for their first knowledge test,” ICBC said in a statement April 27. “At this time, knowledge tests are not available for first-time learner applicants.”

Appointments will also be available for new residents of B.C., who are required to change their licences within 90 days, and for commercial learner class applicants, including air brakes and heavy trailer permits. Commercial stand-by or walk-in knowledge tests are discontinued as of May 2.

RELATED: ICBC waives fees for cancelling insurance

RELATED: ICBC offers 90-day payment deferral

Eligible customers should call ICBC’s driver licence contact centre at 1-800-950-1498 and leave a voicemail message requesting an appointment for a knowledge test. Customers should expect a call-back from an ICBC representative to advise available testing locations and times.

Motorcycle skill tests can be booked at the same number or online.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Blockades expected to derail CN’s Q1 results, COVID-19 looms down the line

Just Posted

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Gravestones vandalized at Surrey Centre Cemetery

Pioneer headstones toppled in Cloverdale

Pandemic pushes Surrey writers’ conference online for 2020

Annual gathering welcomes close to 700 delegates to Guildford’s Sheraton hotel every fall

‘Beauty School Dropout’ session offers shampoo, set and social interaction

Peninsula Retirement Residence staff host spa day for seniors amid COVID-19 lockdown

Tree chopped in Cloverdale Athletic Park

30-foot tree cut down with axe

Canada’s re-opening will be ‘guided by science’, normal life still a long way off: feds

Testing, PPE and hospital capacity key to begin the process

Haida Gwaii shutting its doors to visitors, blocking ferry passengers amid pandemic

Residents worried that their healthcare system could be overwhelmed

Man who killed Abbotsford teen in 2005 loses bid to appeal conviction

Dustin Moir previously had two trials for the murder of Chelsey Acorn, 14, near Hope

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not publicly take place

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

‘We are working the front lines’: Behind the till with a B.C. grocery store employee

A union rep at Save-On-Foods talks about life in the aisles during a pandemic

Most Read