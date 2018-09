Event to take place at Ocean Park Ford Sept. 8

South Surrey’s Ocean Park Ford is to host a Hot Rod Show in September. (Contributed file photo)

South Surrey’s Ocean Park Ford is to host a Hot Rod Show in September to raise funds for the Peace Arch Hospital Cardiac Rehabilitation program.

Scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Sept. 8 at Ocean Park Ford (3050 King George Blvd.), the event is to feature live music and rare hot rods from Victoria to California.

Ocean Park Ford has raised more than $50,000 for the hospital over the years.