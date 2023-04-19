Hop a bus to see Surrey’s ‘economic assets’ on one of 3 tours organized by board of trade

Industry Bus Tour set to roll on the morning of April 28

Whalley’s new Legion Veterans Village is a three-time stop on the Surrey Industry Bus Tour organized by Surrey Board of Trade for Friday, April 28. (File photo)

Some of Surrey’s “economic assets” will be showcased during another Surrey Industry Bus Tour on Friday, April 28.

The morning event, organized by Surrey Board of Trade, sees paying guests pick between three buses that will tour to 10 businesses, for a chance to learn about the city’s economic climate.

“This innovative event showcases Surrey’s industries and Surrey’s future developments,” says a post on SBOT’s website. “The tour showcases some of the unique businesses that already exist in Surrey and what has made them successful.”

At the end, Invest Vancouver consultant Vlad Oujegov will talk about top industry clusters and job creation for the region, and how Surrey fits into the region’s plans.

Registration and breakfast starts at 7:15 a.m. at Surrey Board of Trade’s office (#101-14439 104 Ave.), where the tour buses will return at around 1 p.m., after lunch.

Bus #1 will tour to HealthTech Connex, Heppell’s Potato Corp., Russell Brewing and Legion Veterans Village, while Bus #2 will go to Secure-Rite Mobile Storage, CIMtech Mfg. Inc., Mainland Whisky and Legion Veterans Village. Bus #3 will make stops at Devbek Fabrication and Millwrighting, TDH Experiential Fabricators, Donia Farms Ltd. and Legion Veterans Village.

General-admission fees are $85 for a full tour, or $70 lunch only; members of Surrey Board of Trade pay $10 less for both. Register online at businessinsurrey.com or call 604-581-7130. Seats are limited.

Tour sponsors include Envision Financial, Lee & Associates and Gray Line Westcoast Sightseeing.

Looking ahead, tickets are still available for Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 awards on May 3. Broadcaster George Stroumboulopoulos is the guest speaker at the event, which celebrates the award-winning initiatives of Surrey’s youth (25 years old or younger). Tickets are $40 for SBOT members or $65 for the general public, online at businessinsurrey.com.

Annually, the 25 award winners are chosen for their business or community achievements, leadership ability, community involvement, professional achievements and the uniqueness of their business or community projects.

A bio describes Stroumboulopoulos as a “multi-talented storyteller and media personality” who reaches a global audience through his weekly Apple Music radio show, “Strombo,” heard in 160-plus countries and boasting more than 70 million subscribers. He also curates an online book club, Strombo’s Lit, for Apple Books.



