Homebuilders Association Vancouver to livestream excellence awards on June 19

The Homebuilders Association Vancouver is hosting its Housing Excellence awards in a slightly different way this year.
The association, which postponed events in March and April due to the pandemic, is hosting the HAVAN Awards for Housing Excellence Gala: Home Edition on Friday (June 19). There are 11 builders listed as finalists for a total of 41 times.
As people all over the region learn to spend more time at home, HAVAN decided to adapt to the current times: “It seems only logical to throw a great house party and celebrate the 2020 HAVAN Awards for Housing Excellence finalists and winners.”
The Gala Home Edition will give viewers a “peek into one of the worlds most sought-after housing markets,” with the best in new home construction, renovation and design in Metro Vancouver.
If you’re itching to do a redesign of your own, HAVAN is offering four chances to win a $1,500 home design consultation. To play, simply guess the winners in multiple categories here: https://havan.ca/predict-the-winners-game.
And if you’re itching for a chance to dress up, try the Best Dressed Competition or try out for the Best Dance Moves.
The HAVAN Awards Gala Home Edition begins at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, June 19. For more information on how to watch, visit: https://havan.ca/awards/gala,
Black Press Media is a media sponsor of Homebuilders Association Vancouver.
