Shopping carts are lined up at The Home Depot store on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Cornelius, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Shopping carts are lined up at The Home Depot store on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Cornelius, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Home Depot gave personal data to Meta without valid customer consent: watchdog

Canada’s privacy watchdog says Home Depot stopped sharing customer information with Meta last October

The federal privacy watchdog says Home Depot shared details from electronic receipts with Meta, which operates the Facebook social media platform, without the knowledge or consent of customers.

In a report today, privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne says the data included encoded email addresses and in-store purchase information.

The commissioner’s investigation found that the information sent to Meta was used to see whether a customer had a Facebook account.

If they did have an account, Meta compared what the customer bought at Home Depot to advertisements sent over the platform to measure and report on the effectiveness of the ads.

In a statement, Dufresne says it is unlikely that Home Depot customers would have expected their personal information to be shared with a social media platform simply because they opted for an electronic receipt.

Dufresne, who plans to discuss his findings at a news conference today, says Home Depot stopped sharing customer information with Meta last October.

RELATED: Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal

RELATED: Ireland fines Meta 390M euros in latest privacy crackdown

Facebook privacyprivacy

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook after 2-year ban

Just Posted

The Lower Mainland can expect arctic air and gusty winds to blanket the region in the coming week, with cold temperatures and wind chills forecast until late early February. /File Photo
Cold weather and strong winds to hit Lower Mainland

Peace Arch Hospital doctor Amir Behboudi, front, with puppeteer and ventriloquist Kellie Haines, Magrau and UBC medical student Tsz Shing (Brandon) Ng pose with Beyond Your Eye Productions’ Carmen Klotz left, and Sharron Bates during a video filming session. (contributed photo)
Making the ER less scary for kids: Peace Arch Hospital doctor enlists help of puppeteer

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey school grad helps NCAA student-athletes cope with transition from university sports

Alex Blanarou of Surrey was killed in Abbotsford on Dec. 28, 2017 at the age of 24. The first of three men to plead guilty in the case has now been sentenced.
Get-away driver sentenced in 2017 killing of Surrey man in Abbotsford