Mr. Bentley and cans of beer made in his honour by Surrey-based Russell Brewing. (Photo: facebook.com/Russell.Brewing)

Helicopter-riding, moonwalking dog Mr. Bentley featured on cans of new Surrey-made beer

Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish

A new beer made by Surrey’s Russell Brewing honours Mr. Bentley, an English bulldog who’s become a social-media star.

A drawing of the “moonwalking, helicopter co-piloting, cucumber eating, internet sensation” from Vancouver is featured on cans of Mr. Bentley’s Cucumber Sour.

“He partnered with Russell Brewing to create this refreshingly crisp Cucumber Sour. Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish,” says a post on the brewer’s website.

The charity works to grant wishes to Canadian kids diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses.

The quirky Mr. Bentley is afraid of essentially everything, according to his owner, Bradley Friesen.

The dog’s hangups include a fear of shiny floors, so he “moonwalks” backward on such surfaces.

Videos of such adventures have earned Mr. Bentley more than 327,000 followers on Instagram, close to 12,000 subscribers on Youtube and another 18,500 followers on Facebook.

One thing Mr. Bentley isn’t afraid of is riding shotgun in a helicopter piloted by Friesen.

Accordingly, a “Fly With Bentley” contest has been posted to Russell Brewing’s website, for a flight for two with Sky Helicopters.

RELATED STORY: Owner takes bulldog on a best-friend helicopter ride across Pitt Lake.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Dashcams are ‘unbiased witness’ when bad things happen to good drivers

Just Posted

VIDEO: One dead after apparent stabbing in South Surrey shopping district

Police say victim was found just after 3 a.m. and incident is ‘not believed random’

Home Free all-vocal country band to sing in Surrey

September concert date for Minnesota-based winners of NBC’s ‘The Sing Off’

Internationally trained Surrey newcomers get funding to help expedite credentials

Applied Science Technologists and Technicians of BC get $745K from feds

Ride to Conquer Cancer to kick off in Cloverdale

Eleventh-annual fundraiser supports BC Cancer Foundation

VIDEO: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after South Surrey crash

Two-vehicle collision occurred near intersection of 16 Avenue and 184 Street

VIDEO: Dashcams are ‘unbiased witness’ when bad things happen to good drivers

The cameras sell for between $200 and $500, and are becoming increasingly popular

VIDEO: Daughter of slain Abbotsford police officer speaks at charity dinner

Fay Davidson, daughter of John Davidson, received a scholarship from Memorial Ribbon Society

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officer’s stunt at motorcycle festival prompts internal investigation

The officer was part of a stunt event at the Squamish Motorcycle Festival

Divers encounter giant, weird-looking fish off Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Rendezvous Dive Adventures charter sees creature normally found in tropics

What could be next? Five questions in the SNC-Lavalin saga

Will police lay charges? Will report resonate with voters? Will Jody Wilson-Raybould get re-elected?

Better suicide prevention needed for B.C. youth, group says

Death review panel made three recommendations to try and reduce child and youth suicides

‘Tips on steroids:’ Social media both a help, hurdle for Canadian police investigations

More than 1,000 tips were received by police in the hunt for fugitives Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

Most Read