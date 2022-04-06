Head of the Surrey Police Service to chat at Chamber lunch

Surrey Police Service Chief Constable Norman Lipinski will speak at the next Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce Luncheon. (Submitted photo)

The head of the Surrey Police Service will give an update on the police transition process at the end of the month.

Norm Lipinski, the chief constable for the Surrey Police Service, will chat to Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce members and guests April 26.

Scott Wheatley, the executive director for the Cloverdale Chamber, said Lipinski’s talk will focus on how the changeover will impact area residents and businesses.

“My ask from him is to give us an update on the progress of the transition with a focus on Clayton, Cloverdale and Campbell Heights,” said Wheatley. “We are always informal so hopefully people will respect his space and welcome him like Cloverdalians always do.”

In an email to members, Wheatley shared a short bio on Lipinski that said he’s “an accomplished and highly respected policing leader with over 42 years of experience serving in large, urban municipalities.”

It added Lipinski has a strong reputation as a community-focused leader and that he has a proven track record of “championing progressive policing policies” that are undertaken in an effort to de-escalate conflict situations.

“Chief Lipinski’s in-depth understanding of the City of Surrey is informed by his five years serving as Deputy Chief in the neighbouring Delta Police Department, where he played a key role in devising and implementing effective crime reduction strategies,” the bio noted. “His understanding of large urban settings is further cemented by his 32 years of experience as Deputy Chief of the Edmonton Police Service in Canada’s fifth largest municipality.”

The luncheon will be held April 26 at 5 Star Catering, 5640 188 Street. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and food will be served at noon.

Chamber luncheons are open to anyone. Participants can register for the luncheon by visiting cloverdalechamber.ca and clicking on “events.”

In-person luncheons returned for Chamber members in March, after a lengthy break because of COVID restrictions. The Chamber’s next luncheon will be held at the end of May.



