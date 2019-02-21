(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

HBC shuttering Home Outfitters across Canada

North America’s oldest retailer is revamping its various stores to improve profitability

Home Outfitters will be closing in 2019, a total of 133 stores across Canada, as HBC makes changes to reduce costs, simplify its businesses and improve profits.

“Further streamlining our retail portfolio enables even greater focus on our businesses with the strongest growth opportunities. The divestiture of Gilt, rightsizing of Lord & Taylor, the recent merger of our European retail operations in Germany, and today’s announcement exemplify the bold strategic actions we are taking to set HBC up for long-term success,” said Helena Foulkes, HBC’s chief executive officer. “We know this news is difficult for our associates. We are grateful for their ongoing efforts to serve our customers and we will work to find opportunities within HBC for impacted team members where possible.”

HBC also announced on Thursday that it will be reviewing and rationalizing its SAKS operations, keeping its best locations and focusing more on its SAKS website.

The announcement includes details for Home Outfitters customers. The vast majority of markets in which Home Outfitters operates are served by Hudson’s Bay which accepts Home Outfitters gift cards. B.C. Home Outfitters are located in Kelowna, Langley, Coquitlam, Victoria, and North Nanaimo.

Founded in 1670, HBC is the oldest company in North America. HBC’s portfolio today includes 350 stores and more than 45,000 employees around the world. HBC North American businesses include Saks Fifth Avenue, Hudson’s Bay, Lord & Taylor, and Saks OFF 5TH.

HBC also has significant investments in joint ventures. It has partnered with Simon Property Group Inc. in the HBS Global Properties Joint Venture, which owns properties in the United States. In Canada, it has partnered with RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in the RioCan-HBC Joint Venture. HBC has partnered with SIGNA Retail Holdings for real estate and retail joint ventures in Europe.

HBC announced its third quarter results in December, posting a net loss of $124 million, compared to $116 million the previous year. It has also recently sold some lucrative property in New York, using the funds to pay down its debt of $3.98 billion (as of Nov. 3, 2018).

Previous story
Cloverdale Business Improvement Association to hold AGM on Feb. 25

Just Posted

Delta man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside North Delta elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Private school for hockey players pitched for Surrey’s Excellent Ice arena

Lark Group draws up expansion plan for facility built and operated by the Surrey company since 1999

From a drunk judge to Clifford Olson: George Garrett recounts a life in B.C. news radio

New book from ‘Intrepid Reporter’ George Garrett offers readers a glimpse behind the headlines

White Rock to review tower heights in town centre

City voted Thursday to include the town centre in its official community plan review

Business community feted in anniversary event

South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce awards celebrate excellence

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Why do zebras have stripes? Perhaps to dazzle away flies

Researchers from University of Bristol look into why zebras have stripes

Poll: More voters believe Canada doing worse under Trudeau government

22 per cent believed the country is doing better and 27 per cent said things are the same

HBC shuttering Home Outfitters across Canada

North America’s oldest retailer is revamping its various stores to improve profitability

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Man wanted for sex trafficking, confinement may be heading to B.C.

Kevin Myrthil, 26, is also accused of assault on a 19-year-old woman at an Edmonton hotel

Finalists announced for 2019 Surrey Women in Business Awards

The winners will be announced on Wednesday, March 13 at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel

VIDEO: ‘Heroes’ rescue teen trapped in car in Fraser Valley ditch

Two men sprang into action, holding 17-year-old’s head out of water as they pried open door

B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas resumes battle with suspended staff

Committee meets at B.C. legislature to consider new allegations

Most Read