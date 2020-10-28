GroupHEALTH Benefit Solutions has moved its headquarters into a new four-storey building in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)

GroupHEALTH moves headquarters to South Surrey

Insurance provider located at in four-storey office space at 15315 31 Ave.

One of Canada’s largest health insurance and employee benefits companies has moved in South Surrey.

GroupHEALTH Benefit Solutions has recently moved its corporate headquarters to a new office at 15315 31 Ave.

According to a news release issued this week, the company’s new digs include four storeys, 55,000 square feet of office space, “state-of-the-art meeting and collaborative work spaces,” as well as a five kitchenettes, a patio and fully-equipped gym.

The new headquarters will house 340 employees.

The design concept, the release notes, “is based on a journey through an ecosystem.”

“Each floor showcases design details with a modern pallette using nature as a muse – the ocean, coast, coastal rainforest and mountains.”

“GroupHEALTH’s mission is to transform the way Canadians experience benefits, and our new space is meant to inspire and cultivate innovation amongst our team members so that we can continue to support and serve our growing client base,” said GroupHEALTH CEO Matt Houghton.

“Our new corporate headquarters has plenty of breakout spaces where employees can safely gather to collaborate and brainstorm or simply get a change of scenery from their desks. Our number one priority is ensuring that our team members’ voluntary return to the office is safe, while making sure that we continue to provide our clients and plan members with uninterrupted service and support.

“We are confident that this new building will continue to support the growth and well-being of our team members.”


