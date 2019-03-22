The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver is launching a new home listing website. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Greater Vancouver real estate board launches new website for home listings

The website will also include real estate news and statistics

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver is launching a new home listing website.

Realtylink is a new website that will “provide a more modern online experience with enhanced search and filtering capabilities,” said the board in release on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver home sales sluggish in February as prices keep falling

Listing information on the website will be updated every 20 minutes from MLS systems, a database of home listings, from Greater Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Chilliwack, northern B.C. and Vancouver Island, according to the board.

In addition to home listings, the website will also include real estate news and statistics.

“We designed the new Realtylink to enhance the public’s knowledge about the homes available for sale around our province,” said Brad Scott, Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver CEO.

In 2018 areas covered by the Greater Vancouver board generated $1.7 billion in economic spin-off activity and an estimated 11,720 jobs, according to the release.

The company’s existing website is still accessible and they will fully transition to the new site in April.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
GM announces jobs, electric vehicle after Trump criticism

Just Posted

Surrey mom says Liberal budget falls short in helping people with autism

Louise Witt, whose son has autism, says budget provisions like ‘putting a Band-Aid on a cancer’

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, March 22 to 24

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Hooked on yarn? Check out this fibre art convention in Cloverdale Friday, Saturday

Eleventh-annual fibre art convention rolls into town

Missing Surrey woman ‘located and safe,’ police say

Kayla Amy Smith, 30, who was reported missing last month

Cloverdale residents invited to review new town centre plan

Final public open house will take place Thursday, April 11, 2019

Protective human chain forms around Victoria mosque for Friday prayer

Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

Boy who went missing from park remains largest probe in Victoria police history

The four-year old Victoria boy went missing without a trace on March 24, 1991

Six ‘distraction thefts’ in two days spark warning to seniors by Vancouver police

Distraction thefts are used to steal jewelry off the necks of unsuspecting women

WestJet sticking with Boeing 737 Max once planes certified to fly

WestJet had expected to add two more of the planes this year to increase its fleet to 13

Motorcyclist dies after three-vehicle crash on old Island Highway

Accident happened at 12:15 p.m. Friday near Country Club Centre in Nanaimo

B.C. driver caught going 207 km/h on motorcycle along Okanagan Highway

A motorcyclist was caught by Kelowna RCMP going 207 km/h on Highway 97C

Protective human chain forms around B.C. mosque for Friday prayer

Vancouver Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

B.C. fire department offers tips to keep your home safe during wildfire season

With wildfire season getting closer, the Penticton Fire Dept. offer tips to keep your home safe

Fierce house cat spotted as ‘aggressor’ in face off with coyote in B.C. backyard

North Vancouver resident Norm Lee captures orange cat versus coyote in backyard showdown

Most Read