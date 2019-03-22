Greater Vancouver real estate board launches new website for home listings

The website will also include real estate news and statistics

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver is launching a new home listing website.

Realtylink is a new website that will “provide a more modern online experience with enhanced search and filtering capabilities,” said the board in release on Tuesday.

Listing information on the website will be updated every 20 minutes from MLS systems, a database of home listings, from Greater Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Chilliwack, northern B.C. and Vancouver Island, according to the board.

In addition to home listings, the website will also include real estate news and statistics.

“We designed the new Realtylink to enhance the public’s knowledge about the homes available for sale around our province,” said Brad Scott, Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver CEO.

In 2018 areas covered by the Greater Vancouver board generated $1.7 billion in economic spin-off activity and an estimated 11,720 jobs, according to the release.

The company’s existing website is still accessible and they will fully transition to the new site in April.



