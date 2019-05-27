PFG production worker Mohit Sharma picks up finished glass from a tempering machine at the Langley factory. Over the years the company has grown from a small family business into an operation employing more than 100 people. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Going above and beyond: PFG Glass

How a small Langley company pulled off a dramatic pivot to become a major glass manufacturer

When PFG Glass started up, it was a small, father-and son business that delivered glass to commercial clients using a second-hand crane truck.

But they delivered faster than anyone else, company operations manager Ryan Nielsen explained.

“Everyone else, it was three days,” Nielsen recalled. “I said, I’ll deliver it in one.”

It became a guiding principle, “service above and beyond” and it fuelled their expansion from a small home office into bigger premises.

But what really kickstarted growth was a change a few decades ago that could have been a crisis, new building regulations that required more energy-efficient and safer glass.

That kind of technology was beyond the ability of the overseas glass manufacturers the Nielsens and other Canadian distributors dealt with.

READ ALSO: CAREER FAIR: Langley company keeps traffic moving

So they decided to start making their own.

“We had no choice,” Nielsen said.

It was a reverse of the usual path that sees success obtained though importing product from other countries with lower production costs, and it paid off.

From a small home office with only eight employees, including Nielsen, his brother Steve and their dad, Ole, PFG has expanded into a 125,000 sq. ft factory in Glocester Industrial Estates with more than 100 workers.

“And we’re bursting,” Nielsen said.

They have grown to the point where they hired their first human resources manager, Kristine Fay, three years ago.

Fay said the company is looking for people with a good work ethic who can handle physically demanding work.

“We’re willing to train,” Fay said.

PFG likes to promote from within, and with its rapid growth, there are lots of opportunities, she said.

“We like to be able to cross-train, so people don’t get stagnant,” she said.

It’s latest upgrade will be an OSSE (Occupational Safety Standard of Excellence) certification, that company is expecting to achieve soon.

“We’re still learning,” Ryan Nielsen said. “Always figuring things out.”

Since the shift into manufacturing, he and his brother have amended the company guiding principles to aim for “service and quality above and beyond.”

If that tag sounds a little like the battle cry of a certain animated hero, Ryan Nielsen said that may have something to do with the fact that he and his brother both had small children at the time and were watching a lot of cartoons, over and over.

PFG is just one of more than 60 businesses – such as EV Logistics in Langley, Canopy Growth Corporation, Retirement Concepts, RCMP and Protech Traffic Control Ltd. — taking part in the Black Press Extreme Education & Career Fair.

The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, is being held at the Abbotsford Centre at 33800 King Rd. For more information, visit the Facebook page.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
South Surrey & White Chamber golf tournie in memory of Cliff Annable

Just Posted

Sister of accused is third person charged in death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

UPDATE: Deltaport, Port of Vancouver hit with ‘targeted job action’ as talks break down

Longshoremen’s union, BC Maritime Employers Association talks at standstill

Royal Canadian Circus returns to Surrey on Friday for 12-show run

The 2,700-seat big top is once again to be erected at Guildford Town Centre

Surrey RCMP looking for missing man last seen in Cloverdale

Raymond Chu was last seen on May 22. He is known to frequent Vancouver and is in need of medication.

South Surrey senior says violent bike crash was a ‘blessing in disguise’

Six people stopped to help Dave Rogers after he crashed his bike and broke his collarbone

Police say it’s “impressive” no arrests were made after Raptors celebrations

Toronto will play the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors next

LIVE UPDATES: Trial begins for Mn charged in death of Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson

B.C. Pharmacare expanding use of ‘biosimilar’ drugs to save money

Europe far ahead of Canada in adopting alternative treatments

Leaving dog in hot car can result in $75,000 fine, prohibition from owning animals, prison

B.C. SPCA received 800 calls last year about dogs left in hot cars

Province’s largest population areas saw 5.7 per cent drop in EI recipients year-over-year

2,140 received regular EI benefits in March 2019, a drop of 3.2 per cent

Wilson-Raybould to run as independent in fall federal election campaign

She believes she was shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

Canadian border guards seize 4,000 kgs of smuggled cheese, issue $30,000 fine

Haissam Azaar, 50, was caught smuggling eight skids of undeclared cheese

Trial to begin this morning for man charged in killing of Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Const. John Davidson

Compliments brand chicken strips recalled due to salmonella risk

Public Health Agency of Canada said they’re investigating an outbreak

Most Read