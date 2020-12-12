GoFundMe campaign aims to help South Surrey theatre during COVID-19 pandemic

‘I am hoping that this fundraiser can keep them going,’ says Karen Ceraldi

A Semiahmoo Peninsula woman has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help keep South Surrey’s Caprice Theatre afloat during its COVID-19-related shutdown. (Contributed photo)

A Semiahmoo Peninsula woman has started an online fundraiser in order to give her favourite local movie theatre a boost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karen Ceraldi started a GoFundMe campaign this week to help keep South Surrey’s Caprice Theatre afloat; the theatre was forced to close as a result of provincial-health orders put in place as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Recently, however, the theatre has been selling popcorn twice a week – on Friday and Saturday nights – offering to-go options for people who are having their own movie nights at home.

“I set it up as I didn’t think them selling popcorn two nights a week would be enough to sustain them, and we already lost the Rialto,” Ceraldi told Peace Arch News, referring to the South Surrey movie theatre that closed earlier this fall after the theatre was hit with a 200 per cent rent hike.

“There are so few left of the original little theatres, there are mainly the big giant theatres, it must be so hard to compete. We have always enjoyed the quaint little theatre, it is so much more personal.

“I am hoping that this fundraiser can keep them going. I really hope we can help the Caprice avoid the same fate (as the Rialto).”

The Caprice Theatre is owned by Hollywood 3 Cinemas, a Surrey-based family-run company that also owns a theatre in Newton, as well as ones in Pitt Meadows and Duncan. Hollywood 3 also owned the Rialto.

Ceraldi has no connection to the company, though she’s reached out to let them know of her fundraiser, she noted.

The GoFundMe page was created Thursday afternoon.

“Our wonderful local theatre is struggling and we need to help them stay in business. Let’s band together and keep our lovely Caprice around for us to enjoy,” the GoFundMe page reads.

For more information or to donate, click here.


