Image: Pixabay. A new rendition of the classic sports car is coming.

GM to reveal next-generation Corvette in July

Car enthusiasts are excited to hear about the new Corvette

It’s just the thing to make the hearts of Corvette fans race: A new rendition of the classic sports car is coming.

And General Motors has a big change in store for the eighth generation Corvette being revealed July 18. The engine in the new model is being moved from under the hood, to be tucked between the passenger compartment and the rear wheels — a “mid-engine” design.

READ MORE: Unifor’s actions against GM were unlawful, board rules

For fans who closely follow any tweak in the venerable car, it’s a big deal. Chevrolet calls this next-generation model “the most anticipated Corvette ever.”

This Corvette will be “the sum of each generation before it,” but will “stand alone as the new standard of performance,” a company press release says.

GM hasn’t said publicly when the new generation Corvette will reach dealerships.

Previewing the reveal, General Motors released a photo showing GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra standing next to a camouflaged, next-generation Corvette on Thursday in New York.

READ MORE: GM announces jobs, electric vehicle after Trump criticism

In another sneak peak, GM President Mark Reuss posted an image of the next-generation Corvette on his Facebook page.

The new sport car has been photographed undergoing road tests for months. Corvettes debuted in 1953 and are manufactured at a GM plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Southwest grounds Boeing Max jets until August

Just Posted

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market returns May 5

More space, more vendors, more markets for second season

Surrey homicide victim described as a ‘great soul’

Amrendra Vijay Kumar, 30, was shot dead at the Newton Park One townhouse complex on April 9

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, April 12 to 14

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

A return to Surrey for KPU’s new provost and VP academic, Sandy Vanderburgh

‘I’d always wanted to return to the West Coast,’ says Vanderburgh, currently living in Lethbridge

Easter events in Surrey: Underwater egg hunts, animals, eats and more

‘Easter Egg-apalooza’ event and other happenings starting Saturday, April 13

Fashion Fridays: 10 shoes you need in your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

VIDEO: Mudslide blocks road to bridge near Williams Lake

A mass of mud and debris swept down likely because of heavy rains and hail earlier in the week

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

U.S. prosecutors say John Phillip Stirling is charged with possession

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Skier sought after young person badly hurt on Grouse Mountain

North Vancouver RCMP say the youth suffered serious head injuries

VIDEO: ‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa visits Mission pub

Celebrity posed for photos with fans on Wednesday night at Mission Springs

Hop on: BC Ferries announces 89 extra Easter sailings

70 of those sailing between Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay

Most Read