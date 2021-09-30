Future of White Rock cannabis shop now in hands of Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch

Council gave final reading to Seed & Stone temporary use permit at its Sept. 20 meeting

Seed & Stone plans to open a cannabis retail store in the old Giraffe Restaurant building. (Seed & Stone rendering)

White Rock council has given final reading to a zoning bylaw amendment and approved a temporary use permit that will enable a cannabis store to open on Marine Drive.

Now, when and whether Seed & Stone can open its doors is up to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

Council voted on Sept. 20 to support staff recommendations to move ahead on the amendment and permit for Seed & Stone, which received third reading in early March.

The store is eyed for 15053 Marine Dr., the former location of Giraffe Restaurant. The zoning amendment carried without discussion; one condition of the zoning is obtaining the LCRB licence.

The temporary use permit – good for three years – was approved with Coun. Erika Johanson opposed.

The store was originally announced last November and discussed in a digital public information meeting in early December.

Council in February gave conditional support to a cannabis licence referral application and a temporary use permit. A public hearing was held March 1.

Council’s Sept. 20 support means a copy of a Feb. 8, 2021 land use and planning committee report would be forwarded to the LCRB with a resolution advising that council supports the licence application, provided the hours of retail sales be limited to 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; that customer access be limited to the Marine Drive side of the building; and that the sale of cannabis and any related products be limited to a retail floor area of no more than 62 square metres.

Exactly when the LCRB will make its ruling is unclear.



