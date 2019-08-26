On Monday (Aug. 26), Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, moderates a panel discussion at Surrey’s Health and Technology District highlighting some of Surrey’s innovative startup companies and the resources available in Canada for small and startup businesses. (submitted photo)

Funding for two women-owned businesses in Surrey

Minster Mary Ng at Surrey’s HealthTech Innovation HUB to speak about startups

Two Surrey-based businesses are among 11 to benefit from funding through the federal Women Entrepreneurship Strategy (WES).

AJI Gourmet Products and Trinity Aviation Services will each receive up to $100,000 through the Women Entrepreneurship Fund to help grow their business and reach new export markets.

Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, made the announcement Monday as part of WES, a $2-billion investment that seeks to double the number of women-owned businesses in Canada by 2025.

AJI Gourmet Products, which sells spices and sauces from South America, has been given the funding in order “to produce sample products, develop promotional materials, conduct marketing activities and develop advertisements,” according to a release posted to newswire.ca.

Trinity Aviation, meanwhile, will use the funding to complete the design and certification of new products, upgrade facilities and increase product exposure.

Other B.C.-based businesses to receive the funding include Bar S Ventures in Merritt, Big Bold Brand in North Vancouver, BSlbio in Vancouver, C-2000 Construction Ltd. in Quesnel, Chloë Angus Design in Vancouver, Debrand Services in Delta, Mine & Yours in Vancouver, Sweet Georgia Yarns in Vancouver and Werklab in Vancouver.

The Women Entrepreneurship Strategy “complements the Government of Canada’s efforts to advance gender equality. These efforts include addressing pay equity, providing more affordable child care and putting an end to gender-based violence,” according to the release.

“Our government believes that women’s economic empowerment is not just the right thing to do; it’s good for the bottom line,” Ng said in a release. “That’s why we launched the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy, a strategy that seeks to double the number of women-owned businesses by increasing their access to financing, networks and advice. It’s a smart investment with an economic and social return.”

The women entrepreneurs and business leaders of Surrey and the rest of B.C. “make outstanding contributions to our economy and communities every day,” Gordie Hogg, Member of Parliament for South Surrey-White Rock, stated. ‘Today’s investment by our government will create and support jobs in British Columbia and help more of our women-owned and women-led businesses grow, innovate and export to new markets. These investments are good for our community, good for British Columbia and good for Canada.”

On Monday, Ng was in Surrey at the Health and Technology District’s HealthTech Innovation HUB to moderate a breakfast panel discussion focusing on innovation and Surrey’s startup community.

The event featured Rowena Rizzotti (Health and Technology District), Anita Huberman (Surrey Board of Trade), Dr. Ryan D’Arcy (HealthTech Connex), Gautam Sadarangani (BioInteractive Technologies) and Karimah Es Sabar (Quark Venture Inc.).

