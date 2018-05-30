The assembly line at a Blaze Pizza restaurant. (submitted photo)

Free pizza Friday at new LeBron James-backed Surrey restaurant

A B.C. first for Blaze Pizza location at Grandview Corners

A free-pizza promo on Friday (June 1) aims to attract customers to a new pizza joint in Surrey — one with ties to NBA superstar LeBron James.

A 56-seat Blaze Pizza location opens to the public Thursday (May 30) at Grandview Corners, 2433 161A St., South Surrey.

The chain’s “fast-fired” pizzas were first served in Irvine, Calif., in 2012, with James among the founding investors, along with Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner.

The Surrey eatery — the first Blaze Pizza in B.C. — is operated by Cypress Five Star, which also controls the Five Guys chain in Canada.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

“Each restaurant features an interactive open kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s generously sized personal signature pizzas or create your own, all for around $12,” says a company press release.

“Every pizza features our made-from-scratch dough crafted in house daily, all-natural meats and vegetables, and is finished in an open flame oven which cooks pizzas in three minutes flat.”

To celebrate the restaurant opening in Surrey, a “free pizza day” will be held Friday. Anyone who visits the eatery that day, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and follows the brand on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook will receive a free build-your-own pizza, according to a release.

“Don’t forget to grab a freshly-made salad, iconic blood orange lemonade, or s’more pie dessert on your way out,” the release adds.

The Surrey restaurant is “constructed with recycled and sustainable materials, uses eco-friendly packaging, and features energy-efficient LED lighting,” according to the release. “The restaurants stylized design was inspired by our celebration of unconventional thinking and individuality.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
High gas prices prompt most British Columbians to drive less: poll

Just Posted

Free pizza Friday at new LeBron James-backed Surrey restaurant

A B.C. first for Blaze Pizza location at Grandview Corners

In Surrey, a baseball-loving actor pitches solo show about Yogi Berra

Ed Milaney, a local Civic Treasure, to tell tale of Yankees legend at Newton Cultural Centre

Surrey Creep Catchers prez ‘done with citizens arrests’ but not ‘stings’ after pleading guilty to assault

LaForge said he’s slowing down and instead of so many ‘stings’ wants to focus on law reform to keep pedophiles in jail longer

Bat-count volunteers sought for White Rock area

Seaside city provides ‘ideal habitat’ for roost sites, organizers say

Retired Delta police chief Jim Cessford to run for mayor

Cessford plans to bring fresh ideas if elected this October

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

B.C. man charged with repeat kidnapping dies while in custody

Trial was due to begin this month, family of victim said

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

B.C. woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

BC Lions trade turf for surf at aquafit class

The BC Lions crashed an aquafit class in Kamloops this week

UPDATE: CP Rail reaches deal with union to end strike

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference began striking at 7 p.m. Tuesday

VIDEO: Man Tasered during dramatic arrest Monday

Neighbours say 24-year-old was first peppersprayed while repeatedly resisting arrest in Chilliwack

Mathematician not impressed by people complaining about B.C.’s school tax

Jens von Bergmann of Vancouver said says the province bungled the rollout

Most Read