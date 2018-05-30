Free pizza Friday at new LeBron James-backed Surrey restaurant

A free-pizza promo on Friday (June 1) aims to attract customers to a new pizza joint in Surrey — one with ties to NBA superstar LeBron James.

A 56-seat Blaze Pizza location opens to the public Thursday (May 30) at Grandview Corners, 2433 161A St., South Surrey.

The chain’s “fast-fired” pizzas were first served in Irvine, Calif., in 2012, with James among the founding investors, along with Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner.

The Surrey eatery — the first Blaze Pizza in B.C. — is operated by Cypress Five Star, which also controls the Five Guys chain in Canada.

“Each restaurant features an interactive open kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s generously sized personal signature pizzas or create your own, all for around $12,” says a company press release.

“Every pizza features our made-from-scratch dough crafted in house daily, all-natural meats and vegetables, and is finished in an open flame oven which cooks pizzas in three minutes flat.”

To celebrate the restaurant opening in Surrey, a “free pizza day” will be held Friday. Anyone who visits the eatery that day, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and follows the brand on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook will receive a free build-your-own pizza, according to a release.

“Don’t forget to grab a freshly-made salad, iconic blood orange lemonade, or s’more pie dessert on your way out,” the release adds.

The Surrey restaurant is “constructed with recycled and sustainable materials, uses eco-friendly packaging, and features energy-efficient LED lighting,” according to the release. “The restaurants stylized design was inspired by our celebration of unconventional thinking and individuality.”



