Free meals at Scott Road restaurant for frontline workers, those in need

‘We won’t refuse anyone, as long as we have the resources to serve them,’ says operator

A restaurant takeout window on Scott Road is offering free meals to frontline workers and those in need.

Happy Singh’s Seva Kitchen began serving food Monday (April 6) from a window at Tandoori Flame’s Delta location, at Nordel Way.

”Any frontline workers can receive a free meal from their take-out window,” says a news release. “They request that if you are in plain clothes that you provide an ID and if you are in uniform, then that’s easy.

“They are also offering meals to those who simply cannot afford it right now. COVID-19 is impacting our community in so many ways including lost jobs, reduced income, the inability to get groceries and more. If you are in need, we want to help.”

The free meals are served daily from 3 to 7 p.m., on a first come, first served basis until meals run out. Those unable to visit during that time won’t be turned away during the takeout hours of noon to 9 p.m.

“We are starting with 3 to 7 p.m. as we simply do not know what the demand will be like, but we won’t refuse anyone, as long as we have the resources to serve them,” said Shraey Gulati, managing director of Tandoori Flame Restaurants.

Happy Singh’s Seva Kitchen is a twist on the name of the new Happy Singh Eats restaurant being built at the former Desi Junction location, across the parking lot from Tandoori Flame. “Seva” is a sanskrit word that means “selfless service.”

The South Asian “fast casual dining” eatery, part of the Tandoori Flame chain, is slated to open this summer with seating for 232.

Cooks for both Tandoori Flame and Happy Singh Eats recently began making individually wrapped meals for staff at Delta Hospital, then added SMH, Vancouver General and other hospitals to a growing list.

