The takeout window at Happy Singh’s Seva Kitchen. (submitted photo)

Free meals at Scott Road restaurant for frontline workers, those in need

‘We won’t refuse anyone, as long as we have the resources to serve them,’ says operator

A restaurant takeout window on Scott Road is offering free meals to frontline workers and those in need.

Happy Singh’s Seva Kitchen began serving food Monday (April 6) from a window at Tandoori Flame’s Delta location, at Nordel Way.

”Any frontline workers can receive a free meal from their take-out window,” says a news release. “They request that if you are in plain clothes that you provide an ID and if you are in uniform, then that’s easy.

“They are also offering meals to those who simply cannot afford it right now. COVID-19 is impacting our community in so many ways including lost jobs, reduced income, the inability to get groceries and more. If you are in need, we want to help.”

The free meals are served daily from 3 to 7 p.m., on a first come, first served basis until meals run out. Those unable to visit during that time won’t be turned away during the takeout hours of noon to 9 p.m.

“We are starting with 3 to 7 p.m. as we simply do not know what the demand will be like, but we won’t refuse anyone, as long as we have the resources to serve them,” said Shraey Gulati, managing director of Tandoori Flame Restaurants.

Happy Singh’s Seva Kitchen is a twist on the name of the new Happy Singh Eats restaurant being built at the former Desi Junction location, across the parking lot from Tandoori Flame. “Seva” is a sanskrit word that means “selfless service.”

The South Asian “fast casual dining” eatery, part of the Tandoori Flame chain, is slated to open this summer with seating for 232.

Cooks for both Tandoori Flame and Happy Singh Eats recently began making individually wrapped meals for staff at Delta Hospital, then added SMH, Vancouver General and other hospitals to a growing list.

• RELATED STORY: Surrey hospital staff fed by Delta restaurant with opening date delayed due to COVID-19.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. begins taking submissions for $2M COVID-19 research fund
Next story
White Rock brewery turns up the (alcohol by) volume in COVID-19 fight

Just Posted

CBSA seizes 106-kg meth shipment from Mexico at Tsawwassen examination facility

Drugs have an estimated value of $13.5 million

Old North Surrey rec centre converted to ‘safe spaces’ for homeless during COVID-19

The building has been vacant since December

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

April 7: Brewery starts making hand sanitizer, City of White Rock and Surrey lays off employees

One man dead after overnight shooting in Surrey

Police say man found dead at the scene at about 12:45 a.m. in 8800 block of 138A Street

Cloverdale automobile shop offers to pick up, service, and drop off vehicles

Surrey’s Visscher-Pau Automotive starts ‘Blue Glove’ valet service — will cover Cloverdale, Langley, Newton, Fleetwood, and Hazelmere

COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Canada has seen more than 17,000 cases and at least 345 deaths due to COVID-19

COMMENTARY: Knowing where COVID-19 cases are does not protect you

Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. withholds community names

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

B.C. wide burning restrictions come into effect April 16

‘Larger open burns pose an unnecessary risk and could detract from wildfire detection’

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Look at hospitalizations, not recovery stats for COVID-19, B.C. professor says

Cases in hospital are a definitive count of people who have the novel coronavirus

B.C. First Nations want to launch fight of Trans Mountain pipeline approval

Last month, the Supreme Court of Canada decided not to hear five challenges about the pipeline

N95 masks on the way for Canada after 3M reaches deal with White House

The Trump White House had ordered 3M to stop shipping masks to Canada

COLUMN: The other graph that shows B.C. can beat COVID-19

Is the curve being flattened? data on hospitalizations provides a crucial answer.

Most Read