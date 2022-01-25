Free items for shoppers at Save-On-Foods’ new Surrey store, opening at King George Hub

New store replaces the one at 104 Avenue and King George Boulevard

More than 600 free items will be randomly given away to shoppers this week at Save-On-Foods’ new Surrey store, opening next to the iconic Coast Capital building at King George Hub.

The store’s grand-opening celebrations kick off Thursday (Jan. 27) and continue all weekend long, Pattison Food Group said Tuesday.

The nearly 36,000-square-foot store, at 13630 George Junction, replaces the previous location, 10312 King George Blvd.

“Between opening on January 28 and closing on January 30, more than 600 free items will be randomly given away to shoppers including $10 Save-On-Foods gift cards, thousands of More Rewards points, take-and-bake pizzas, flower bouquets and more,” store operators said.

The new store will feature “a traditional grocery shopping experience as well as a wide variety of Save-On-Foods’ new and unique innovations,” including “a fresh and fantastic meat and seafood department,” baked-in-store treats and “a large selection of Save-On-Foods Kitchen grab ’n’ go items including signature sandwiches, a wing bar, homestyle fried chicken, and in-store rolled sushi.”

Tanya McDonell will manage the store, open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

“Our team has worked incredibly hard and had so much fun getting our store ready to open to our customers on January 27th,” McDonell stated. “We have a strong culture of community and we are very excited to welcome our new neighbours to the Save-On-Foods family.”

Save-On-Foods has opened 40 new stores in the last five years, and now counts 185 stores in the retail chain.

Last August, Save-On-Foods’ ninth location in Surrey opened at Guildford Village, 15615 104th Ave.

Weeks earlier, May 29, 2021, was the final day of business for Whalley’s Safeway store, at King George Boulevard and 104th Avenue.

Rexall Drugstore will also open at the King George Hub development.



