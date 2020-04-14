Free ‘digital town hall’ in Surrey focuses on accessing government support

Three panelists in hour-long webinar on Wednesday (April 15) at 11 a.m.

Another “digital town hall” hosted by Surrey Board of Trade will focus on accessing government support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online gathering is set for Wednesday (April 15) at 11 a.m., with representatives from the federal government, Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and Farm Credit Canada.

The hour-long session, which is free and accessible to anyone, will aim to answer “the top 10 questions the business community has on accessing the government support that has been announced,” according to Anita Huberman, CEO of SBOT.

CLICK HERE to register for the webinar.

Panelists will include Frances McRae (Assistant Deputy Minister, Small Business and Marketplace Services, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada), Paula Cruickshank (senior vice-president, Finance and Consulting, BC Region, BDC) and Avi Kay (director, Commercial Financing, Farm Credit Canada).

“The most commonly asked questions we’re getting from the business community are about how to access the support and funding that has been announced by the Federal and Provincial Governments,” Huberman said in an event advisory.

“We are bringing these panelists together so that businesses and their employees can get the information they’re looking for to help their business make it through this trying time.”

Also on Wednesday, an online conversation with Melanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is planned from 4 to 4:45 p.m.

Other “digital town halls” hosted by SBOT are planned on April 16, 21, 28 and 29.

Surrey Board of Trade’s website includes more details on COVID-19 resources, tools and support, at https://businessinsurrey.com/policy/emergency-preparedness.