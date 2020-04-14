Free ‘digital town hall’ in Surrey focuses on accessing government support

Three panelists in hour-long webinar on Wednesday (April 15) at 11 a.m.

Another “digital town hall” hosted by Surrey Board of Trade will focus on accessing government support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online gathering is set for Wednesday (April 15) at 11 a.m., with representatives from the federal government, Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and Farm Credit Canada.

The hour-long session, which is free and accessible to anyone, will aim to answer “the top 10 questions the business community has on accessing the government support that has been announced,” according to Anita Huberman, CEO of SBOT.

CLICK HERE to register for the webinar.

Panelists will include Frances McRae (Assistant Deputy Minister, Small Business and Marketplace Services, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada), Paula Cruickshank (senior vice-president, Finance and Consulting, BC Region, BDC) and Avi Kay (director, Commercial Financing, Farm Credit Canada).

“The most commonly asked questions we’re getting from the business community are about how to access the support and funding that has been announced by the Federal and Provincial Governments,” Huberman said in an event advisory.

“We are bringing these panelists together so that businesses and their employees can get the information they’re looking for to help their business make it through this trying time.”

Also on Wednesday, an online conversation with Melanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is planned from 4 to 4:45 p.m.

Other “digital town halls” hosted by SBOT are planned on April 16, 21, 28 and 29.

Surrey Board of Trade’s website includes more details on COVID-19 resources, tools and support, at https://businessinsurrey.com/policy/emergency-preparedness.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Group effort’ by four BIAs in Surrey to help businesses hit by COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
Protective equipment coming in for B.C. health care workers in COVID-19

Just Posted

Aircraft ready to spray pesticide in area of Surrey where gypsy moths are a problem

Permit allows pest-control product Btk to be sprayed up to four times from April 15 to June 30

UPDATE: Man last seen in Fleetwood has been located, police say

‘It is out of character for him to be out of touch this long’

‘Group effort’ by four BIAs in Surrey to help businesses hit by COVID-19 pandemic

‘We’re all aboard for this, and we’re trying to help,’ says CEO of Downtown Surrey BIA

White Rock beach open to public, promenade to remain closed

Beach accessible at Bay Street and Cypress Street

Surrey Pretrial inmate gets two years for assault on guard

Gopal Figueredo, 27, slammed cell door, chopping guard’s finger

VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Machine could test 1,000 samples in a 24-hour period

More older Canadians die as COVID-19 toll passes 800; economy could shrink 6.2%

Ninety per cent of the deaths so far have been among those aged 60 and above

Health Canada issues warning for fake N95s, even as public urged not to buy medical masks

Fraudulent N95 masks don’t create a proper seal, aren’t effective

B.C. MP deletes tweet about Canadians returning to work if most COVID-19 deaths are in care homes

Local Conservative MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge was elected in October

Protective equipment coming in for B.C. health care workers in COVID-19

Portable tests coming for remote communities, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

TransLink asks for emergency funds, cites losses of $75 million per month amid pandemic

CEO Kevin Desmond said TransLink ‘will face cashflow issues within weeks’

Canada-U.S. border restrictions won’t be lifted any time soon, says Trudeau

Border has been closed to non-essential travel for nearly a month

Babies born during pandemic miss out on precious moments

One North Okanagan photographer gives away photography sessions to babies born during pandemic

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

Most Read