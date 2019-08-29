Free breakfast at Surrey sandwich shop on Sept. 3

Rob Mackay, franchisee of the Big Star Sandwich Co. location in Surrey, with a new breakfast sandwich that includes egg, corned beef, swiss cheese, tomato, hickory sticks and mack sauce on rustic Filone bread. (submitted photo)

To celebrate the launch of its new breakfast menu, Surrey’s Big Star sandwich company is offering free sandwiches and coffee to customers for a limited time on Tuesday (Sept. 3).

Franchisee Rob Mackay opened the Central City-area shop in the summer of 2017, and it’s now among seven Big Star locations in Metro Vancouver.

“We’re expanding our menu to offer breakfast in the hopes of getting the breakfast crowd to try our offerings and to help establish our brand in the marketplace,” he told the Now-Leader. “I am noticing that there’s not a lot of options for a high-quality quick service breakfast sandwich options. We serve fresh-cooked eggs on our rustic Filone, a type of bread that is locally baked.”

Six breakfast sandwiches are on the menu posted to bigstarsandwich.com/menu, with incredients that include corned beef, three types of cheese, capocollo, sausage, tomato, guacamole and four sauces.

On Sept. 3, the free-breakfast promo runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 13402 104th Ave., just west of city hall.



