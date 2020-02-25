Downtown Surrey BIA CEO Elizabeth Model (right) with Diamond Anniversary Award winners. (submitted photo)

Four Surrey businesses awarded for 60-plus years of ‘outstanding contributions’

Diamond Anniversary Awards hosted by Downtown Surrey BIA

Four long-standing Surrey businesses were recognized during the first annual Diamond Anniversary Awards, hosted by the Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association.

The quartet, all of which have operated for 60 years or more, “have helped shape the community and contributed to the continued development of the region,” according to the DSBIA.

The honoured businesses are Dell Lanes, Avalon Surrey Funeral Home, Hamilton Duncan Armstrong & Stewart Law Firm and the Round-Up Café.

“The DSBIA is so pleased to be able to recognize the work of these four community staples for their outstanding contributions to the development of Downtown Surrey,” association CEO Elizabeth Model said.

“As the region continues to evolve and re-shape, there’s no doubt that the continued support of local businesses like these will be crucial for achieving our vision for the future.”

The four award winners were profiled in a BIA press release Tuesday (Feb. 25), as follows:

The Dell Lanes bowling alley has provided North Surrey residents and visitors with over 60 years of affordable, family-friendly entertainment. The Dell Lanes has undergone numerous changes over the years, including the addition of a licensed lounge and full kitchen, live karaoke nights and Cosmic Bowling, all while offering bowling leagues for all skill levels. Many Surrey residents fondly remember celebrating birthdays, get-togethers and fundraising events at Dell Lanes over the years.”

“Located close to Gateway Station, Avalon Surrey Funeral Home offers comfortable and spacious visitation rooms and a chapel that seats up to 110 guests. They also host receptions for families and provide a kitchen with in-house catering services. In 2003 the manager of Avalon, Justin Schultz, became a founding member of the DSBIA and his predecessor, Iain Smith, was President of the BIA in 2007.”

“The Hamilton Duncan Armstrong & Stewart Law Firm has been dedicated to serving the needs of their clients since 1959 and are extremely proud of their deep Surrey roots. The Hamilton Duncan team contributes to the community by giving back in various ways, such as volunteering, charitable work, and pro-bono legal activities. Hamilton Duncan has been a sponsor of Movies Under the Stars at Holland Park for a number of years and Managing Partner, James Stewart, served as Chair of the DSBIA for three years and remains on the Board as a Director.”

“The Round-Up Café is perhaps the best-known longtime business in Downtown Surrey. Purchased by Goldie Springenatic and her husband Orest in 1959, the 50’s-style diner has served lovingly prepared homemade Canadian and Ukrainian cuisine ever since. Orest Springenatic, along with Chuck Bailey, were both instrumental in starting Whalley Little League which is why the walls of the café are adorned with pictures of youth on the diamond. In 2011, the Round-Up Café was awarded the City of Surrey’s Green City award in the business category for environmental stewardship under Goldie’s leadership. Goldie has remained a fixture at the restaurant, making it in most days to help out and extend a warm welcome to the customers.”

The Downtown Surrey BIA, launched in 2001, covers 414 acres in North Surrey. The organization’s primary goal is “to assist businesses and commercial property owners in the Downtown Surrey area to build a safe and vibrant community, with a livable downtown area.” More details are posted to downtownsurreybia.com.

