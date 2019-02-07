Betsy Myers. (submitted photo: SBOT)

Former Obama advisor to speak at Surrey Women in Business Awards lunch

Betsy Myers will talk about ‘women and leadership’ at 10th annual event

A woman who helped get Barack Obama elected to the White House will be in Surrey for a business event next month.

Betsy Myers, a former senior advisor to American presidents Bill Clinton and Obama, has been announced as keynote speaker for Surrey Board of Trade’s Women in Business Awards luncheon, March 13 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

The 10th annual event will be emceed by local news anchor Coleen Christie.

“Guests will experience an unparalleled, inspirational presentation by Betsy Myers,” board CEO Anita Huberman said in a release.

Myers is described as “a leading advocate in the advancement of women in both business and politics.”

In the years since her work on Obama’s 2007-2008 campaign, Myers has turned her attention to public speaking and consulting on the changing nature of leadership.

Myers was also a senior official in the Bill Clinton administration, and was the first director of the White House Office for Women’s Initiatives and Outreach.

In Surrey, Myers will speak on a theme of “women and leadership,” with an exploration of her work with people such as Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan and Bella Abzug.

A detailed bio is posted at betsymyers.com.

“She helps audiences understand what it will take to continue closing the confidence gap, how to confront the balance question, the different leadership styles of men and women, and leadership necessary for the next generation of women,” states an event advisory.

“Betsy will translate lessons learned from the campaign and President Obama’s leadership style that could be applied to every organization and leader in both the public and private sector. Myers outlines key elements of respectful leadership and provides insights for leaders who want to improve both their personal and organizational success.”

The luncheon in Guildford will include the presentation of six Surrey Women in Business award winners. For tickets and more details, visit businessinsurrey.com or call 604-581-7130.

