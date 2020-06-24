For Surrey brewery, beer sales mean donation of hand sanitizer to seniors in need

Initiative done in partnership with BC Lions football club and BC Seniors Living Association

At Central City Brewers + Distillers, BC Lions players Claudell Louis, Sukh Chungh and Peter Godber (from left) pose for a photo with team mascot Leo the Lion. (submitted photo)

Surrey-based Central City Brewers + Distillers will give hand sanitizer to seniors in need, in partnership with the BC Lions football club and BC Seniors Living Association.

The company says it will donate 200ml of hand sanitizer to independent and assisted living communities in B.C. for every sale of its new Red Racer Cruiser 8-pack Mixer.

The case of beer includes 500ml cans of Pils, Hazy Dreamer Pale Ale, Dirty Blonde Ale and Lager.

The Central City Hand Sanitizer can be purchased at all Central City Liquor Store locations and also at the brewery store at 11411 Bridgeview Drive, in bottles and in bulk.

It’s the latest COVID-fighting initiative for Central City, which began producing hand sanitizer in April and donated some to front-line/health-care workers.

“We wanted to continue supporting our communities and front-line workers during these COVID-19 times,” said Brendan Yep, the company’s vice-president of sales, in a news release.

On June 15, Surrey council voted to allow Central City to produce a non-alcoholic drink infused with cannabis.



