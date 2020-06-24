At Central City Brewers + Distillers, BC Lions players Claudell Louis, Sukh Chungh and Peter Godber (from left) pose for a photo with team mascot Leo the Lion. (submitted photo)

For Surrey brewery, beer sales mean donation of hand sanitizer to seniors in need

Initiative done in partnership with BC Lions football club and BC Seniors Living Association

Surrey-based Central City Brewers + Distillers will give hand sanitizer to seniors in need, in partnership with the BC Lions football club and BC Seniors Living Association.

The company says it will donate 200ml of hand sanitizer to independent and assisted living communities in B.C. for every sale of its new Red Racer Cruiser 8-pack Mixer.

The case of beer includes 500ml cans of Pils, Hazy Dreamer Pale Ale, Dirty Blonde Ale and Lager.

The Central City Hand Sanitizer can be purchased at all Central City Liquor Store locations and also at the brewery store at 11411 Bridgeview Drive, in bottles and in bulk.

It’s the latest COVID-fighting initiative for Central City, which began producing hand sanitizer in April and donated some to front-line/health-care workers.

“We wanted to continue supporting our communities and front-line workers during these COVID-19 times,” said Brendan Yep, the company’s vice-president of sales, in a news release.

On June 15, Surrey council voted to allow Central City to produce a non-alcoholic drink infused with cannabis.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. ready for in-province travel, John Horgan says
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Just Posted

Harness racing set to return to Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs

Surrey track to host live racing again come September

Former Abbotsford Police finance director charged with fraud, theft and breach of trust

Shelley Mickens of Surrey was ordered to pay back $312,000 in 2017 civil suit

Councillor’s comment that Surreyites want to pay more tax a ‘revelation’

Allison Patton told radio host people some residents are saying, ‘We want to pay more’

Annis wants patio fees axed, more help for Surrey BIAs

Councillors two motions to that effect expected to be considered by Surrey council on Monday

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

JUNE 24: Survey finds support for social-distancing rules, motion targets Surrey patio fees

COVID-19: B.C. ready for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Film industry, theatres, resorts and hotels begin opening

COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

Police watchdog says man injured in Abbotsford standoff did not suffer ‘serious harm’

Independent Investigations Office concludes investigation into May 21st incident

Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

Should CERB be transformed into a universal income program?

Sixty per cent of Canadians in a recent survey say the wealthiest should pick up guaranteed income bill

B.C. man sues corrections officers after fellow inmate dies in transfer van

Lawsuit claims two officers wouldn’t stop the van, despite inmates banging walls and shouting for help

Maple Ridge film studio plagued by vandalism as owner waits to reopen

Ridge Studios’ doors closed March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Food insecurity hits laid off workers, households with kids harder amid pandemic: StatsCan

Number of Canadians having trouble getting enough food went up during COVID-19

Public art stands tall in roundabout at Vedder Bridge in Fraser Valley

Crews are currently installing the canoe and paddles honouring the Ts’elxwéyeqw and Sto:lo history

Most Read