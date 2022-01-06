Fleming’s transportation talk, Dix’s hospital update and other Surrey events move online again

Surrey-area business speeches and events have gone digital again due to Omicron variant concerns and B.C.’s current gathering restrictions.

Originally planned at Elements Casino, an event that promises a “Cloverdale Hospital Update” from health minister Adrian Dix will now be streamed Friday, Jan. 14 by Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce.

Surrey Board of Trade events have also gone online again, for now, including an Anti-Racism Engagement Dialogue on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 20.

Later, two events originally booked for Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel will now be streamed, including an “Annual BC Transportation Investment Update” by transporation minister Rob Fleming (Tuesday, Jan. 25, noon) and an “Economic Forecast Lunch” with Pierre Cleroux, chief economist of BDC. (Feb. 3, 11 a.m.).

Fleming will talk about B.C.’s transportation and infrastructure plan, “specifically as it relates to Surrey and the region, and how each plays a role in BC’s economic recovery,” according to an advisory for the event, which will also see the release of 2022 Surrey Roads Survey results.

“The recent climate events have wreaked havoc in B.C., disrupting the supply chain and immobilizing transportation routes,” SBOT says. “As the province continues on the road to economic recovery, rebuilding roads and reconnecting infrastructure adds a new layer of challenges.”

During Cleroux’s Feb. 3 speech, “hear what’s expected of our local, provincial, federal, and international economies and what that means to your business or not-for-profit association.”

For SBOT’s Surrey Women in Business Awards, the nomination period ends Jan. 19. In March, the business organization will host the 13th annual awards, presented by Prospera Credit Union. Nomination details are posted to businessinsurrey.com.

• RELATED: Surrey’s new ‘Employment Bridge’ aims to address labour shortage, job/vacancy ‘mismatch’

Meantime, a new Employment Bridge launched by Surrey Board of Trade aims to address current labour shortages and “the mismatch of skilled labour and job vacancies.”

The online workforce centre is touted as “a new tool for Surrey employers and job seekers to connect,” on businessinsurrey.com.

The portal includes a Job Board (“for employers to share new employment opportunities”) and Applicant Board (for SBOT-approved resumes from applicants who have “most recently graduated from an accredited training institution in a specialized program”).



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Business