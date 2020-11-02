A low-speed autonomous shuttle rides past a taxi during a demonstration on roads around government buildings in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Statistics Canada says domestic firms that invested in robots over since the late 1990s have actually expanded their workforce, suggesting a less than “apocalyptic” result for workers overall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A low-speed autonomous shuttle rides past a taxi during a demonstration on roads around government buildings in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Statistics Canada says domestic firms that invested in robots over since the late 1990s have actually expanded their workforce, suggesting a less than “apocalyptic” result for workers overall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Firms with more robots also have more workers overall, Statistics Canada study says

Firms that invested in robots were also likely to cut the number of managers

Statistics Canada says domestic firms that invested in robots since the late 1990s have also expanded their human workforces, suggesting a less than “apocalyptic” result for workers overall.

The findings released today show that over two decades, firms that invested in automation had workforces 15 per cent larger relative to other companies in the same industry.

Overall increases were from bumps in high-skilled jobs, such as programmers, that require university degrees, and low-skilled workers with high-school diplomas or less.

Those in the middle, such as trades workers, were more likely to not be replaced once a robot arrived.

Firms that invested in robots were also likely to cut the number of managers, the analysis says, giving workers more control over decisions and performance incentives.

The studies released today are based on administrative data from companies that added robots and automation to their activities between 1996 and 2017.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Technology

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey’s huge ‘Christmas Store’ has opened for the season inside nursery
Next story
B.C. tourism looks to COVID-19 rapid testing to begin recovery

Just Posted

Photo; Twitter@SurreyRCMP
Surrey Mounties issue no COVID-19 related tickets on Halloween night

Surrey Mounties responded to more than 900 calls for service

Clockwise from top left, Surrey South candidates Stephanie Cadieux (BC Liberal), Pauline Greaves (NDP), Tim Ibbotson (Green), and Surrey-White Rock candidates Pixie Hobby (Green), Jason Bax (Libertarian), Megan Knight (Independent), Bryn Smith (NDP) and Trevor Halford (BC Liberal).
88% of mail-in ballots returned in Surrey-White Rock and Surrey South

9,752 yet-to-be counted ballots in the Surrey-White Rock and 11,213 ballots in Surrey South.

Delta View Care Centre (Google Street View image)
Third outbreak declared at Delta long-term care facility

Another staff member at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre has tested positive for COVID-19

(File photo)
Halloween gatherings in Surrey prompt seven COVID-related warnings

White Rock ‘well-behaved,’ police say

World War II Veteran and POW Hans Anderson, 98, walks to the Cloverdale Cenotaph in 2019 to lay a wreath for POWs. This year, the ceremony in Cloverdale will be closed to the public due to the pandemic, but the City of Surrey will livestream the event. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
City of Surrey to livestream Veterans’ Square Remembrance Day ceremony this year

General public will not be allowed in Veterans’ Square for Nov. 11 services this year

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau plants a tree with sons Xavier and Hadrien (left) during a campaign event in Plainfield, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Trudeau’s massive tree-planting promise from the 2019 election has yet to be allocated a budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
No budget yet for Liberals’ promise to plant two billion trees by 2030

Alberta Conservative MP Rachael Harder said called the lack of a budget for tree planting ‘shameful’

“The Excelsior 4” appeared in Abbotsford provincial court on Monday morning (Nov. 2) to plead not guilty to a combined total of 21 charges. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford hog-farm protestors plead not guilty to 21 charges

‘Excelsior 4’ make second appearance Monday in provincial court

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Thousands interested in working in long-term care, B.C. minister says

More than 8,000 respond to call for staffing up senior homes

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Traffic is down 90 per cent and revenues 80 per cent in the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver International Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says. (YVR photo)
B.C. tourism looks to COVID-19 rapid testing to begin recovery

Airports start programs to ease quarantine rules on travellers

Fort Langley Cemetery was created as a local community burial plot in 1881, and is one of the oldest cemeteries in Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)
Council mulls allowing mausoleum in old Fort Langley cemetery

Councillors had some concerns about the possibility of a new way to inter families

The West Coast Women’s Show is normally held every October at Tradex in Abbotsford. This year’s event will be an Online Pop-Up from Nov. 13 to 15. (Abbotsford News file photo)
West Coast Women’s Show in Abbotsford goes virtual for 2020

Online Pop-Up shopping from Nov. 13 to 15 replaces annual event at Tradex

Most Read