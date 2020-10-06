Finalists announced for Delta Chamber’s Hats Off to Excellence Awards

Winners will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 19 in an online celebration benefiting Deltassist

The Delta Chamber of Commerce has announced most of the finalists for this year’s Hats Off to Excellence Awards, with nominations still open for the awards’ two new categories.

Since 1951, the Delta Chamber of Commerce has recognized the best and most outstanding citizens and businesspersons in private and public sector companies at its annual awards gala.

Honourees are chosen based on criteria including professional accomplishments, influence and business community involvement.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Delta Chamber of Commerce announce finalists in seven categories:

• Rising Star Business: Barnside Brewing, Boca Grande Donut Shop, and Ladner Village Physiotherapy

• Excellence in Resilience & Adaptation — Small Business: Avalon Dance Shop, Ladner Village Market, and Stir Coffee House

• Excellence in Resilience & Adaptation — Medium Business: Il Posto Restaurant, Lady Bug’z Senior Lifestyle Assistant, and Tsawwassen Shuttles

• Excellence in Resilience & Adaptation — Large Business: Bria Communities, Mario’s Kitchen/Gracie’s Next Door, and Nurse Next Door

• Excellence in Industry or Manufacturing: MTU Maintenance Canada, North American Rail Products, and VanGo Glass

• Excellence in Environmental Leadership: Deolia Waste Solutions, Hydra Energy, and Seaspan Ferries

• Business of the Year: Alongside You, South Coast Casuals, and West Coast Seeds

Meanwhile, nominations for the two new “Above and Beyond” categories close on Thursday, Oct. 15.

New this year, the Above and Beyond Apprentice of the Year award will recognize a registered ITA apprentice who has gone “above and beyond” during their apprenticeship.

Also new this year, the Above and Beyond Apprentice Sponsor of the Year award will recognize an individual or company who has gone “above and beyond” as an apprentice sponsor.

Eligibility criteria and nomination forms can be found online at cognitoforms.com/DeltaChamberOfCommerce/NominationFormFor69thAnnualHatsOffToExcellenceAwards.

Winners of the Delta Chamber of Commerce’s 69th Annual Hats Off to Excellence Awards will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 19.

This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the usual awards gala is being replaced with an online streaming event so the festivities can be enjoyed from the safety and comfort of ones home or office — no downloads required.

Registration is by donation to Deltassist, to benefit the organization’s Christmas programs.

This year, due to the pandemic, Deltassist’s Christmas Hampers and Toy Drives are not able to happen as normal.

To keep everyone safe, residents taking part in Deltassist’s Christmas Hamper Program will receive grocery store gift cards instead of the usual service club hampers. As well, Deltassist will not be hosting a toy depot this Christmas, and instead will be giving out gift cards parents can use to buy presents for their dependents 16 years old and under.

Monetary donations and gift cards are being collected in lieu of a ticket price for this year’s Hats Off to Excellence Awards Gala to support these initiatives.

Registration for the 2020 Hats Off to Excellence Awards is open now. Details at https://web.deltachamber.ca//events/69th-Annual-Hats-Off-to-Excellence-Virtual-Awards-Gala-399/details.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Delta