Finalists announced for Delta Chamber’s 2022 Hats Off to Excellence Awards

Awards to be handed out in seven categories during gala celebration at Tsawwassen Springs on Nov. 18

The Delta Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for this year’s Hats Off to Excellence Awards.

Since 1951, the Delta Chamber of Commerce has recognized outstanding community members and businesspersons in operating in Delta. The awards, presented in seven categories, acknowledge the outstanding contributions of the business community in Delta and the Tsawwassen First Nation, recognizing business and community leaders form a wide range of backgrounds.

“Nominations from the community at large … [are] a significant value to this recognition as community members are often the ones [with] the personal experiences which exemplify the outstanding expertise and experience of our local businesses,” Jill McKnight, executive director of the Delta Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release.

On Monday (Oct. 19), the chamber announced finalists for six of the seven awards: Rising Star, Small Business of the Year, Medium Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Community Impact and Business of the Year.

The Rising Star award recognizes a newly-founded, independent business that is no more than three years old and no less than one year old that has demonstrated operational success and growth while maintaining a positive work environment and a strong community commitment.

This year’s finalists for Rising star are WenPlastics, No BS Repairs Technologies Inc., and Ladner Village Arts & Crafts.

The small, medium and large business of the year awards recognize businesses that have reached strong and continuous growth, established new technology or broken into a new market while demonstrating a positive work environment, strong growth potential and a commitment to the community.

This year’s finalists for Small Business of the Year (one to 10 employees) are Sonia’s Flowers, Tsawwassen Wellness Centre, and NoMiNou Designs.

Finalists for Medium Business of the Year (11-49 employees) are Jordair Compressors Inc., Vancouver Mobile Dressing Rooms Ltd., and Raven Excavation.

And finalists for Large Business of the Year (50 or more employees) are Ideal Welders, Pure Sunfarms (and Village Fresh Farms), and Que Pasa Foods.

The Community Impact Award recognizes a not-for-profit organization or business that is making a significant impact in Delta and/or the Tsawwassen First Nation, demonstrating excellence in social responsibility, reputation and a positive social conscience by utilizing its resources to improve the community through programming, events, initiatives, and/or support of — or collaboration with — local not-for-profits.

Finalists for the Community Impact Award are Delta Farmland and Wildlife Trust, Delta Community Foundation, and Hummingbirds Rising Consulting.

Lastly, Business of the Year recognizes one nominee from the above categories that has reached strong and continuous business growth, leadership in their industry, established new technologies or broken into a new market, demonstrating a positive work environment, strong growth potential and a commitment to the community while serving as inspiration and a role model to other businesses.

Finalists for Business of the Year are Evolution Group of Companies, Luxton Construction Inc., and Walker Heavy Duty Ltd.

Winners of these awards, as well as this year’s Citizen of the Year, will be announced at the Delta Chamber of Commerce’s 71st annual awards gala, presented by the Port of Vancouver, on Friday, Nov. 18 at Tsawwassen Springs.

