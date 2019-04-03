Zennea Technologies won the Coast Capital Savings Venture Prize in 2018. (Photo: sfu.ca/io/venture)

Final ‘Idea Prize’ pitches by entrepreneurial eight at SFU Surrey event

‘Pitch offs’ at two sites this month as part of 2019 Coast Capital Savings Venture Prize

The finals of a competition that recognizes entrepreneurial excellence at Simon Fraser University will be held at its Surrey campus Friday (April 5), from 3 to 5 p.m.

It’s the final showdown for the eight Idea Prize finalists as part of the 2019 Coast Capital Savings Venture Prize competition, held annually since 2012.

In 2014, the Idea Prize was created to recognize achievements of earlier-stage companies not yet ready for progression to the final round of the Venture Prize.

Competitors filtered into the Idea Prize stream are vying for $5,000 cash prize. The award “emphasizes the potential of ventures based on their vision and execution plan for developing their idea,” according to an event post at eventbrite.ca.

On Friday, spectators can “cheer on the top Idea Prize finalists as they present their final pitch,” at 13450 102nd Ave. Admission is free, registration encouraged.

The Idea stream finalists are ARCtag, Cube Home, Decode Workshop Series, InfiniStyle, Labora, Limited by AW, Ruby Remote and Team Guardian.

Meantime, a final “pitch off” among Venture stream finalists will be held Thursday, April 11 at the Borden Ladner Gervais LLP office in Vancouver, with cash and category prizes to be awarded. The Venture finalists are Anonymous Chat, Aplica!, CareCrew, Davos, Employ to Empower, FluxPharm, SSR Security Services and Spexi GeoSpatial.

Past winners of the Venture prize include Zennea Technologies (in 2018), Orello Hearing Technologies (2017), Ionomr (2016), Empower Operations (2015), MetaOptima/Molescope (2014), Witty Cookie Digital Agency (2013) and Texts4Health (2012).

